Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, March 19 through 25
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day!
Thursday March 19 – Band Beyond Description (A String band spin on the Grateful Dead adventure) 9 p.m. $10. ** This show may or may not happen, check our website for the final word. http://www.crazyhorsenc.com.
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
530-265-9093
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.
Thursday March 19 – The Giant Steps Jazz Band. 7-10 p.m.
Friday March 20 – Red’s Blues, 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Saturday March 21 – Gary Regina and the Playdate Band (jazz) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Wednesday March 25 – Vinyl funk, soul and rare groove.
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
530-273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day
Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thursday March 19 – Pub’s Calamari Thursdays! Get it to go, before it’s gone.
Thursday March 19 – Our inaugural Wild Eye Livecast #1: Tom MacDonald Live concert Broadcast. Enjoy at home; please donate online. https://www.facebook.com/events/2636204183278817/
Thursday March 19 – In the lounge: Third Thursday Celtic Session. *TBA if this will be livecast.
Friday March 20 – Lounge Fridays: Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young! Classics on accordion and keyboard. *TBA if this will be livecast.
Friday March 20 – Wild Eye Livecast #2: Pinkie Rideau & Blioux Gumbo: blues party and, another CD release! Tickets purchase includes a download code for the new album! Details online. https://www.facebook.com/events/2695480083869023/
Saturday March 21 – Wild Eye Livecast #3: Jonny Mojo! With foundation in blues, Jonny transcends genres blending rock, folk, fusion, bluegrass, jam band styles more. Enjoy at home, Please donate online. https://www.facebook.com/events/795116584344092/
Sunday March 22 – Wild Eye Livecast #4: Possum: Jeff Wright, James Carlson & Ty Smith play poignant and witty American originals & favorites. Enjoy at home; please donate online.
Wednesday March 25 – Wild Eye Livecast #5: What’s Your Story? Wednesday. An open mic for sharing your own brief memoirs and short life stories, whether they are of joy or sorrow or wisdom gained. Listen & sign up to share. Sanitized tables/seat 6+social distance, limited per CDC guidelines. Call for details.
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
Grass Valley Brewing Co.
141 E. Main St. Grass Valley
530-271-2739
Dew Drop Inn
19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949
530-268-1065
Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.