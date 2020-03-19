Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, March 19 through 25

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day!

Thursday March 19 – Band Beyond Description (A String band spin on the Grateful Dead adventure) 9 p.m. $10. ** This show may or may not happen, check our website for the final word. http://www.crazyhorsenc.com.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

http://friartucks.com

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.

Thursday March 19 – The Giant Steps Jazz Band. 7-10 p.m.

Friday March 20 – Red’s Blues, 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Saturday March 21 – Gary Regina and the Playdate Band (jazz) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday March 25 – Vinyl funk, soul and rare groove.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day

Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thursday March 19 – Pub’s Calamari Thursdays! Get it to go, before it’s gone.

Thursday March 19 – Our inaugural Wild Eye Livecast #1: Tom MacDonald Live concert Broadcast. Enjoy at home; please donate online. https://www.facebook.com/events/2636204183278817/

Thursday March 19 – In the lounge: Third Thursday Celtic Session. *TBA if this will be livecast.

Friday March 20 – Lounge Fridays: Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young! Classics on accordion and keyboard. *TBA if this will be livecast.

Friday March 20 – Wild Eye Livecast #2: Pinkie Rideau & Blioux Gumbo: blues party and, another CD release! Tickets purchase includes a download code for the new album! Details online. https://www.facebook.com/events/2695480083869023/

Saturday March 21 – Wild Eye Livecast #3: Jonny Mojo! With foundation in blues, Jonny transcends genres blending rock, folk, fusion, bluegrass, jam band styles more. Enjoy at home, Please donate online. https://www.facebook.com/events/795116584344092/

Sunday March 22 – Wild Eye Livecast #4: Possum: Jeff Wright, James Carlson & Ty Smith play poignant and witty American originals & favorites. Enjoy at home; please donate online.

Wednesday March 25 – Wild Eye Livecast #5: What’s Your Story? Wednesday. An open mic for sharing your own brief memoirs and short life stories, whether they are of joy or sorrow or wisdom gained. Listen & sign up to share. Sanitized tables/seat 6+social distance, limited per CDC guidelines. Call for details.

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

Grass Valley Brewing Co.

141 E. Main St. Grass Valley

530-271-2739

http://www.GVBrew.com

Dew Drop Inn

19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949

530-268-1065

Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com