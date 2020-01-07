Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Jan. 9 through 15

Crazy Horse Saloon & Grilll

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Friday Jan. 10 — The Geezer Gig 5 p.m. Zion I w/ Sista Kat, Nikila & StepDaddy (Progressive Hip Hip) 9:45 p.m. $20.

Saturday Jan. 11 — Lantz Lazwell & The Vibe Tribe (Rock, Blues, Soul, Funk) 9:45 p.m. $10.

Friar Tuck’s Restaurant & Bar

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

http://friartucks.com

Golden Era

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Friday Jan. 10 – Artemis Arthur Band (pop, soul, jazz) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Saturday Jan 11 – Brotherly Mud, 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday Jan. 14 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thursday Jan. 9 – Lounge; Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young, plays accordion lounge classics & requests. Stop by, sing along and reminisce. 4:30 p.m.

Thursday Jan. 9 – Stage: George Cutter and Robbert Trice (Sweet originals and unique renditions of favorites) 6 p.m. $5/$10.

Friday Jan. 10 – Cousin Cricket plays Rockabilly, classic country and Western swing. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10.

Saturday Jan. 11 – PRIVATE EVENT for 150 in entire venue from 5 to 10 p.m.

Sunday Jan. 12 – Second Sunday Jazz Jam – Sign up to sit in with Karl Chelette, Gay Galvin & Jason Wilkins. 6 p.m.

Wednesday Jan. 15 – Nevada County Art Council’s Poetry Hour: Meet with Nevada County’s Poet Laureate, Chris Olander to casually discuss poetry, ask questions, read a poem, and explore the many ways that poetry as an art form can impact and transcend our daily lives. 5 p.m.

Wednesday Jan. 15 – YubaLit presents: Enjoy readings from three fearless and funny fiction writers: Tomas Moniz, Nancy Au and Judie Rae. Adv disc tix online. 6:30 p.m. $8/$10.

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

Grass Valley Brewing Co.

141 E. Main St. Grass Valley

530-271-2739

http://www.GVBrew.com

Thursday Jan. 9 – Karaoke Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.

Saturday Jan. 11 – Bob Mora & The Third Degree- 7 p.m.

Monday Jan. 13 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949

530-268-1065 work

Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com

Friday Jan. 10 – No Angels. (An 8-piece band playing rock, classic rock and blues) 8 p.m.

Saturday Jan. 11 – Hard Hattie and Zero Hour (Zero Hour is opening for Hard Hattie, they are a trio Jimi Hendrix band. Hard Hattie is “mountain rock”) 8 p.m.

Monday Jan. 13 – Open Jam Session with the band Porkchop. 6-10 p.m.

Tuesday Jan. 14 – Karaoke. 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Wednesday Jan. 15 – Trivia Night 6:30 p.m.