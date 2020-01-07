Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Jan. 9 through 15
Crazy Horse Saloon & Grilll
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day!
Your Home for all the NFL Action!
Friday Jan. 10 — The Geezer Gig 5 p.m. Zion I w/ Sista Kat, Nikila & StepDaddy (Progressive Hip Hip) 9:45 p.m. $20.
Saturday Jan. 11 — Lantz Lazwell & The Vibe Tribe (Rock, Blues, Soul, Funk) 9:45 p.m. $10.
Friar Tuck’s Restaurant & Bar
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
530-265-9093
Golden Era
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.
Friday Jan. 10 – Artemis Arthur Band (pop, soul, jazz) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Saturday Jan 11 – Brotherly Mud, 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday Jan. 14 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
530-273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day
Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.
Saturdays ~Live Music~ 8 p.m. to midnight. NO COVER.
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thursday Jan. 9 – Lounge; Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young, plays accordion lounge classics & requests. Stop by, sing along and reminisce. 4:30 p.m.
Thursday Jan. 9 – Stage: George Cutter and Robbert Trice (Sweet originals and unique renditions of favorites) 6 p.m. $5/$10.
Friday Jan. 10 – Cousin Cricket plays Rockabilly, classic country and Western swing. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10.
Saturday Jan. 11 – PRIVATE EVENT for 150 in entire venue from 5 to 10 p.m.
Sunday Jan. 12 – Second Sunday Jazz Jam – Sign up to sit in with Karl Chelette, Gay Galvin & Jason Wilkins. 6 p.m.
Wednesday Jan. 15 – Nevada County Art Council’s Poetry Hour: Meet with Nevada County’s Poet Laureate, Chris Olander to casually discuss poetry, ask questions, read a poem, and explore the many ways that poetry as an art form can impact and transcend our daily lives. 5 p.m.
Wednesday Jan. 15 – YubaLit presents: Enjoy readings from three fearless and funny fiction writers: Tomas Moniz, Nancy Au and Judie Rae. Adv disc tix online. 6:30 p.m. $8/$10.
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
Grass Valley Brewing Co.
141 E. Main St. Grass Valley
530-271-2739
Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3 p.m.
Thursday Jan. 9 – Karaoke Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.
Saturday Jan. 11 – Bob Mora & The Third Degree- 7 p.m.
Monday Jan. 13 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949
530-268-1065 work
Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com
Friday Jan. 10 – No Angels. (An 8-piece band playing rock, classic rock and blues) 8 p.m.
Saturday Jan. 11 – Hard Hattie and Zero Hour (Zero Hour is opening for Hard Hattie, they are a trio Jimi Hendrix band. Hard Hattie is “mountain rock”) 8 p.m.
Monday Jan. 13 – Open Jam Session with the band Porkchop. 6-10 p.m.
Tuesday Jan. 14 – Karaoke. 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Wednesday Jan. 15 – Trivia Night 6:30 p.m.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.