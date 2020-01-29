Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Jan. 30 through Feb. 5

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day!

Your Home for all the NFL Action!

Thursday Jan. 30 – Band Beyond Description (A Grateful Dead Adventure) 9 p.m. $10.

Friday Jan 31 – Gene Evaro Jr. (Funky soulful rock) 9:30 p.m. $12/$15.

Saturday Feb. 1- Sol Horizon (Bob Marley Bday Bash) 9:30 p.m. $15.

Tuesday Feb. 4 – Pink Talking Fish (A Tribute to Pink Floyd, Talking Heads & Phish) 9:30 p.m. $22/$25.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

http://friartucks.com

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.

Friday Jan. 31 – In the Moment (Tom MacDonald, Tony Unger & Gerry Pineda) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 1 – Speakeasy Night with Lolo Gervais (rhythm and blues) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday Feb. 4 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day

Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.

Saturday Feb. 1 ~ Cold Sweat ~ 8 p.m. to midnight. NO COVER.

Saturday Feb. 8 ~ Loose Gravel ~ 8 p.m. to midnight. NO COVER.

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thursday Jan. 30 – NEW! Pub’s fab Calamari, now served each Thursday, til it runs out. Don’t be late!

Thursday Jan. 30 – Lounge: Reschedule if snow out. 3rd Thurs Celtic Session. 6 p.m.

Thursday Jan. 30 – Family Game Night! Board games, card games and more. Bring your own or play with ours. Bring friends or make new ones. All ages, no cover. 6 p.m.

Friday Jan. 31 – Lounge: Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young, plays accordion lounge classics & requests. Stop by, sing along and reminisce. 4:30 p.m.

Friday Jan. 31 – Possum: Jeff Wright, Ty Smith, James Carlson play folk and Americana. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10.

Saturday Feb. 1 – Andy Santana & The West Coast Playboys. Great blues for dancing! Andy is a Sac Blues Hall of Fame member for blues harp. Tix online $8 adv/$10. at the door. 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Feb. 2 – Singer/songwriter Essence debuts at the Pub! Folk/Americana, pop, and rock, with her collection of charming , catchy and personal tunes on several albums. 6 p.m. $5/$10. https://www.essencemusic.come/site/

Wednesday Feb. 5 – Stage: Bluegrass Jam, hosted by our local CBA folds! Bring your instrument and play along. 6 p.m. $5/$10.

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

Grass Valley Brewing Co.

141 E. Main St. Grass Valley

530-271-2739

http://www.GVBrew.com

Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3 p.m.

Sunday Fe.b 2 – Big Game Party! Drink and food specials – ALL day.

Monday Feb. 3 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949

530-268-1065 work

Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com

Friday Jan. 31 – The Breakers. Classic rock. 8 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 1 – Farrow and the Peach Leaves with Fire in the Sky @ 9 p.m.

Sunday Feb. 2 – Super Bowl Party! Drink Specials, swag giveaway, snacks.

Monday Feb. 3 – Open Jam Session with the band Porkchop. Bring your instrument and join the band. 6-10 p.m.

Tuesday Feb. 4 – Trivia Night @ 6:30 p.m. Groups of 5, 7 random categories & win bar credit.

Tuesday Feb. 4 – Karaoke @ 8 p.m.