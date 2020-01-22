Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Jan. 23 through Jan. 29
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day!
Your Home for all the NFL Action!
Thursday Jan. 23 – Lyrics Born (Funky, conscious hip hop w/full band and DJ sets) 9:30 p.m. $25.
Friday Jan. 24 – Moody Cat & Smokey the Groove (All the funk you can take) 9:30 p.m. $10.
Saturday Jan 25 – Todd Gardner Band (Funky, soulful, Americana rock w/plenty of jamming) 9:30 p.m. $10.
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
530-265-9093
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.
Friday Jan. 24 – Lolo Gervais (rhythym and blues) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Saturday Jan 25 – Lolo Gervais (rhythym and blues). 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday Jan. 28 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
530-273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day
Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.
Saturday Jan. 25 ~ Pork Chop~ 8 p.m. to midnight. NO COVER.
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thursday Jan. 23 – NEW! Pub’s fab Calamari, now served each Thursday, until it runs out. Don’t be late!
Thursday Jan. 23 – Lounge: Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young, plays accordion lounge classics & requests. Stop by, sing along and reminisce. 4:30 p.m.
Thursday Jan. 23 – Stage: Main Street Revival. The Holbrooke’s former house band plays dance tunes all night, with special guests. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10.
Friday Jan. 24 – Buffalo Gals. Old-timey fun music and good times with this long-time local group. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10.
Saturday Jan. 25- Rock n’ Earth. Great harmonies and dance tunes, originals and more, from this talented collection of local musicians. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10
Sunday Jan. 26 – Local fav – Then Again in Last Sunday Concert Series. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10.
Wednesday Jan. 29 – Singer-songwriter, Tom Wernigg. Original music about life! 6 p.m. $5/$10.
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
Grass Valley Brewing Co.
141 E. Main St. Grass Valley
530-271-2739
Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3 p.m.
Saturday Jan. 25 – Live Music – The Notorious Cosmic Cowboys. 7 p.m.
Monday Jan. 27 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday Jan. 30 – Karaoke Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949
530-268-1065 work
Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com
Friday Jan. 24 – Jesse Daniels, Lisa Marie Johnstone & Mike Hellman. Classic Country. 8 p.m.
Saturday Jan. 25 – Naughty Bawdy Revue presents Burlesque Roulette. 9 p.m. Tickets $15/pre sale/$20. Day of event.
Monday Jan. 27 – Open Jam Session with the band Porkchop. Bring your instrument and join the band. 6-10 p.m.
Tuesday Jan. 28 – Trivia (New Day) 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday Jan 28 -Karaoke. 8 p.m.
