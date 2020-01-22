Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Jan. 23 through Jan. 29

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day!

Your Home for all the NFL Action!

Thursday Jan. 23 – Lyrics Born (Funky, conscious hip hop w/full band and DJ sets) 9:30 p.m. $25.

Friday Jan. 24 – Moody Cat & Smokey the Groove (All the funk you can take) 9:30 p.m. $10.

Saturday Jan 25 – Todd Gardner Band (Funky, soulful, Americana rock w/plenty of jamming) 9:30 p.m. $10.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

http://friartucks.com

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.

Friday Jan. 24 – Lolo Gervais (rhythym and blues) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Saturday Jan 25 – Lolo Gervais (rhythym and blues). 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday Jan. 28 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day

Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.

Saturday Jan. 25 ~ Pork Chop~ 8 p.m. to midnight. NO COVER.

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thursday Jan. 23 – NEW! Pub’s fab Calamari, now served each Thursday, until it runs out. Don’t be late!

Thursday Jan. 23 – Lounge: Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young, plays accordion lounge classics & requests. Stop by, sing along and reminisce. 4:30 p.m.

Thursday Jan. 23 – Stage: Main Street Revival. The Holbrooke’s former house band plays dance tunes all night, with special guests. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10.

Friday Jan. 24 – Buffalo Gals. Old-timey fun music and good times with this long-time local group. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10.

Saturday Jan. 25- Rock n’ Earth. Great harmonies and dance tunes, originals and more, from this talented collection of local musicians. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10

Sunday Jan. 26 – Local fav – Then Again in Last Sunday Concert Series. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10.

Wednesday Jan. 29 – Singer-songwriter, Tom Wernigg. Original music about life! 6 p.m. $5/$10.

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

Grass Valley Brewing Co.

141 E. Main St. Grass Valley

530-271-2739

http://www.GVBrew.com

Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3 p.m.

Saturday Jan. 25 – Live Music – The Notorious Cosmic Cowboys. 7 p.m.

Monday Jan. 27 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday Jan. 30 – Karaoke Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949

530-268-1065 work

Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com

Friday Jan. 24 – Jesse Daniels, Lisa Marie Johnstone & Mike Hellman. Classic Country. 8 p.m.

Saturday Jan. 25 – Naughty Bawdy Revue presents Burlesque Roulette. 9 p.m. Tickets $15/pre sale/$20. Day of event.

Monday Jan. 27 – Open Jam Session with the band Porkchop. Bring your instrument and join the band. 6-10 p.m.

Tuesday Jan. 28 – Trivia (New Day) 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday Jan 28 -Karaoke. 8 p.m.