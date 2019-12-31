Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Jan. 2 through Jan. 8
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day!
Your Home for all the NFL Action!
Friday Jan. 3 – Jelly Bread joins forces with guitar colossus Eric McFadden (Funk, rock, blues, explosive jamming) 9:30 p.m. $10/$15.
Saturday Jan. 4 – Honey of the Heart (Folk, soul, jazz and world/flamenco styles) 9:30 p.m. $10.
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
530-265-9093
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.
Friday Jan. 3 – Mikel Paul and the BB’s (jazz), 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Saturday Jan. 4 – The Sean Kerrigan Quartet (jazz), 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
530-273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day
Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.
Saturday Jan. 4 – “Cold Sweat” (Blues, rock) No Cover.
Saturdays ~Live Music~ 8 p.m. to midnight. NO COVER.
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thursday Jan. 2 – Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young, plays accordion lounge classics & requests. Stop by, sing along and reminisce. 4:30 p.m.
Thursday Jan. 2 – Bluesmaster Matt Rainey Two-time Sacramento Area Music Award Winner for Blues plays a wonderful mix of Southern Blues and the Dead. 6:30 p.m.
Thursday Jan. 2 — Lounge: 1st Thursdays Uke Jam hosted by Lucky Mulligan. No experience needed. Bring your uke. Songbooks available. 6:30 p.m.
Friday Jan. 3 – Cassidy Joy & Friends Play acoustic originals and favorites. 6:30 p.m.
Saturday Jan. 4 – Grease, Grit & Grime Blues Dance Party! Kick off your new year with some great blues for dancing! $5 – 10. 6:30 p.m.
Sunday Jan. 5 – McLane, Justis & Barwick Trio Long-time music compatriots play original blues/folk, trio singing and great dobro and guitar leads from Kathy and Steve. AND, by request, they’ll play a set of John Prine songs, with special guest Pete Siegfried. $5-10 at the door. Reservations recommended. Hear their music: https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/mikejustis2 6 p.m.
Wednesday Jan. 8 – The Elderly Brothers Acoustic music good times with Charly Price, Richard Thomas & Jeff Kane. 6 p.m.
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
Grass Valley Brewing Co.
141 E. Main St. Grass Valley
530-271-2739
Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3 p.m.
Thursday Jan. 2 – Karaoke Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.
Monday Jan. 6 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949
530-268-1065 work
Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com
Friday Jan. 3 – Buddha and Brew dharma talk and meditation. 9 a.m.
Friday Jan. 3 – Skippy and The Bowl Junkies (Rock, soul, blues) 8 p.m.
Saturday Jan. 4 – Bullettrain Hobos (Rock, blues, country) 8 p.m.
Sunday Jan. 5 – Tony and Friends invitational jam session. 5 p.m.
Monday Jan. 6 – Open Jam Session with the band Porkchop. 6-10 p.m.
Tuesday Jan. 7 – Karaoke. 8pm
Wednesday Jan. 8 -Trivia Night 6:30 p.m.
