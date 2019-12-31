Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Jan. 2 through Jan. 8

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Friday Jan. 3 – Jelly Bread joins forces with guitar colossus Eric McFadden (Funk, rock, blues, explosive jamming) 9:30 p.m. $10/$15.

Saturday Jan. 4 – Honey of the Heart (Folk, soul, jazz and world/flamenco styles) 9:30 p.m. $10.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

http://friartucks.com

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Friday Jan. 3 – Mikel Paul and the BB’s (jazz), 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday Jan. 4 – The Sean Kerrigan Quartet (jazz), 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day

Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.

Saturday Jan. 4 – “Cold Sweat” (Blues, rock) No Cover.

Saturdays ~Live Music~ 8 p.m. to midnight. NO COVER.

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thursday Jan. 2 – Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young, plays accordion lounge classics & requests. Stop by, sing along and reminisce. 4:30 p.m.

Thursday Jan. 2 – Bluesmaster Matt Rainey Two-time Sacramento Area Music Award Winner for Blues plays a wonderful mix of Southern Blues and the Dead. 6:30 p.m.

Thursday Jan. 2 — Lounge: 1st Thursdays Uke Jam hosted by Lucky Mulligan. No experience needed. Bring your uke. Songbooks available. 6:30 p.m.

Friday Jan. 3 – Cassidy Joy & Friends Play acoustic originals and favorites. 6:30 p.m.

Saturday Jan. 4 – Grease, Grit & Grime Blues Dance Party! Kick off your new year with some great blues for dancing! $5 – 10. 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Jan. 5 – McLane, Justis & Barwick Trio Long-time music compatriots play original blues/folk, trio singing and great dobro and guitar leads from Kathy and Steve. AND, by request, they’ll play a set of John Prine songs, with special guest Pete Siegfried. $5-10 at the door. Reservations recommended. Hear their music: https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/mikejustis2 6 p.m.

Wednesday Jan. 8 – The Elderly Brothers Acoustic music good times with Charly Price, Richard Thomas & Jeff Kane. 6 p.m.

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

Grass Valley Brewing Co.

141 E. Main St. Grass Valley

530-271-2739

http://www.GVBrew.com

Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3 p.m.

Thursday Jan. 2 – Karaoke Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.

Monday Jan. 6 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949

530-268-1065 work

Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com

Friday Jan. 3 – Buddha and Brew dharma talk and meditation. 9 a.m.

Friday Jan. 3 – Skippy and The Bowl Junkies (Rock, soul, blues) 8 p.m.

Saturday Jan. 4 – Bullettrain Hobos (Rock, blues, country) 8 p.m.

Sunday Jan. 5 – Tony and Friends invitational jam session. 5 p.m.

Monday Jan. 6 – Open Jam Session with the band Porkchop. 6-10 p.m.

Tuesday Jan. 7 – Karaoke. 8pm

Wednesday Jan. 8 -Trivia Night 6:30 p.m.