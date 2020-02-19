Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Feb. 20 through 26

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day!

Your Home for all the NFL Action!

Thursday through Sunday — Phish (Live webcasts from Mexico) 5 p.m. FREE!

Thursday Feb. 20 – Band Beyond Description ( A Grateful Dead adventure) 9 p.m. $10.

Friday Feb. 21 – Sun Hop Fat (Ethiopian Afro-funk & jazz) 9:30 p.m. $15.

Saturday Feb. 22 – The Lique (Conscious hip hop from Vegas w/ a live funk/jazz/soul band) 9:30 p.m. $10.

Sunday Feb. 23 – Phish (Live webcasts from Mexico) 5 p.m. FREE!

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

http://friartucks.com

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.

Thursday Feb. 20 – Giant Steps (jazz) 7 to 10 p.m.

Friday Feb. 21 – FlyTiger (trip-hop, acid jazz, soul) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 22 – World Beatnix, 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday Feb. 26 – DJ Fossil, 7-10 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day

Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.

~ 8 p.m. to midnight. NO COVER.

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thursday Feb. 20 – NEW! Pub’s Calamari, now served each Thursday, until it runs out!

Thurday Feb. 20 – Lounge: Third Thursday Celtic Session; Listen in over dinner and drinks while local musicians play and sing traditional Celtic music.

Thursday Feb. 20 – Monthly jam with Main Street Revival, former Holbrooke Hotel’s long-time house band. Guest musician: Karen Woerner. Tips and cover go to drummer & friend Tom Agar’s medical fund. $5/$10. https://www.facebook.com/events/2247445862229148/

Friday Feb. 21 – Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young! Chet plays requests and favorite lounge classics on accordion and keyboard. Say hello, sing along and reminisce. 4:30pm.

Friday Feb. 21 – Trouble in the Wind: Songwriter & power-vocalist Robby Gira fronts this Southern CA quartet. Original American, fold, alt country, surf rock on accordion, upright bass, brushes, banjo and guitar. 6:00pm. $5./$10. https://www.Facebook.com/Troubleinthewind/

Saturday Feb. 22 – Boston Ravine: Steeped in traditional bluegrass, with their own interpretation of contemporary bluegrass, country and gospel. Robert Heirendt, Mei Lin Heirendt, and Karl Chelette. 6 p.m. $5/$10. Bostonravine.com

Sunday Feb. 23 – Sunday bonus: Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young! Chet plays requests and favorite lounge classics on accordion and keyboard. Say hello, sing along and reminisce. 4 p.m.

Wednesday Feb. 26 – Wild Eye Open Mic: Stage is lit, mics are on! Sign up and share your music, comedy, poetry, one-act play or …? 6:00pm. No cover.

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

Grass Valley Brewing Co.

141 E. Main St. Grass Valley

530-271-2739

http://www.GVBrew.com

Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3p.m.

Thursday – Karaoke Night – All Ages – 7p.m.

Saturday – Live Music – Pyramids – 7 p.m.

Sunday – Jazz Jam – 3 p.m.

Monday – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949

530-268-1065 work

Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com

Friday Feb. 21 – Misfit Williams (alternative rock). 8 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 22 – The Cash Prophets (music Johnny Cash style). 8 p.m.

Sunday Feb. 23 – Ralph E. White (Americana/folk). 8 p.m.

Monday Feb. 24 – Porkchop Jam Session. 6-10 p.m.

Tuesday Feb. 25 – Trivia Night @ 6:30 p.m. Groups of 5, 7 random categories & win bar credit.

Tuesday Feb. 25 – Karaoke @ 8 p.m.