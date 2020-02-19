Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Feb. 20 through 26
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day!
Your Home for all the NFL Action!
Thursday through Sunday — Phish (Live webcasts from Mexico) 5 p.m. FREE!
Thursday Feb. 20 – Band Beyond Description ( A Grateful Dead adventure) 9 p.m. $10.
Friday Feb. 21 – Sun Hop Fat (Ethiopian Afro-funk & jazz) 9:30 p.m. $15.
Saturday Feb. 22 – The Lique (Conscious hip hop from Vegas w/ a live funk/jazz/soul band) 9:30 p.m. $10.
Sunday Feb. 23 – Phish (Live webcasts from Mexico) 5 p.m. FREE!
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
530-265-9093
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.
Thursday Feb. 20 – Giant Steps (jazz) 7 to 10 p.m.
Friday Feb. 21 – FlyTiger (trip-hop, acid jazz, soul) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Saturday Feb. 22 – World Beatnix, 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Wednesday Feb. 26 – DJ Fossil, 7-10 p.m.
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
530-273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day
Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.
~ 8 p.m. to midnight. NO COVER.
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thursday Feb. 20 – NEW! Pub’s Calamari, now served each Thursday, until it runs out!
Thurday Feb. 20 – Lounge: Third Thursday Celtic Session; Listen in over dinner and drinks while local musicians play and sing traditional Celtic music.
Thursday Feb. 20 – Monthly jam with Main Street Revival, former Holbrooke Hotel’s long-time house band. Guest musician: Karen Woerner. Tips and cover go to drummer & friend Tom Agar’s medical fund. $5/$10. https://www.facebook.com/events/2247445862229148/
Friday Feb. 21 – Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young! Chet plays requests and favorite lounge classics on accordion and keyboard. Say hello, sing along and reminisce. 4:30pm.
Friday Feb. 21 – Trouble in the Wind: Songwriter & power-vocalist Robby Gira fronts this Southern CA quartet. Original American, fold, alt country, surf rock on accordion, upright bass, brushes, banjo and guitar. 6:00pm. $5./$10. https://www.Facebook.com/Troubleinthewind/
Saturday Feb. 22 – Boston Ravine: Steeped in traditional bluegrass, with their own interpretation of contemporary bluegrass, country and gospel. Robert Heirendt, Mei Lin Heirendt, and Karl Chelette. 6 p.m. $5/$10. Bostonravine.com
Sunday Feb. 23 – Sunday bonus: Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young! Chet plays requests and favorite lounge classics on accordion and keyboard. Say hello, sing along and reminisce. 4 p.m.
Wednesday Feb. 26 – Wild Eye Open Mic: Stage is lit, mics are on! Sign up and share your music, comedy, poetry, one-act play or …? 6:00pm. No cover.
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
Grass Valley Brewing Co.
141 E. Main St. Grass Valley
530-271-2739
Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3p.m.
Thursday – Karaoke Night – All Ages – 7p.m.
Saturday – Live Music – Pyramids – 7 p.m.
Sunday – Jazz Jam – 3 p.m.
Monday – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949
530-268-1065 work
Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com
Friday Feb. 21 – Misfit Williams (alternative rock). 8 p.m.
Saturday Feb. 22 – The Cash Prophets (music Johnny Cash style). 8 p.m.
Sunday Feb. 23 – Ralph E. White (Americana/folk). 8 p.m.
Monday Feb. 24 – Porkchop Jam Session. 6-10 p.m.
Tuesday Feb. 25 – Trivia Night @ 6:30 p.m. Groups of 5, 7 random categories & win bar credit.
Tuesday Feb. 25 – Karaoke @ 8 p.m.
