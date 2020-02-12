Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Feb. 13 through 19

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day!

Your Home for all the NFL Action!

Friday Feb. 14 – The Geezer Gig, 5pm. Boca Do Rio (Soulful Brazilian Seduction) 9:45 p.m. $12.

Saturday Feb. 15 – Naïve Melodies (Talking Heads tribute) 10 p.m. $15.

Sunday Feb. 16 – Kyle Leson & The Well-Oiled Machine w/ Members of Hot Buttered Rum! (A jamgrass hootenanny) 8 p.m. $15.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

http://friartucks.com

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.

Friday Feb. 14 – Artemis Arthur (soul, pop and jazz) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 15 – Play Date featuring Gary Regina (jazz) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday Feb. 18 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day

Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.

Saturday Feb. 15 ~ Diggin Up Bones (Line Dancing) ~ 8 p.m. to midnight. NO COVER.

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thursday Feb. 13 – NEW! Pub’s Calamari, now served each Thursday, until it runs out!

Thursday Feb. 13 – Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young! Chet plays requests and favorite lounge classics on accordion and keyboard. Say hello, sing along and reminisce. 6 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/202538477561329/

Thursday Feb. 13 – Jay Tausig: Brilliant interstellar music of galactic journeys; originals, and new takes on old favs. 6 p.m.. $5/$10. https://www.facebook.com/events/487368321935938/

Friday Feb. 14 – Brazilianaires Trio! Stephen y Florencia & Rob Holland on bass & percussion; Gorgeous Brazilian jazz & world music for dancing and listening. Plus, Rob, a chocolate connoisseur, makes divine desserts for all guests. $15adv/$20day of show. 6:30 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 15 – Amaryllis Trio plays a love-themed dinner show of classical music on flute, violin & cello. 5:30 p.m. $5/$10. Reservations suggested! https://www.facebook.com/events/547199239222980/

Sunday Feb. 16 – The Notorious Cosmic Cowboys! Multi-genre, with classic cowboy, country, folk and bluegrass. Original tunes & clever wit by multi-intrumentalists/singers; Gary Bowman & Pete Grant with Graeme Little and Rich Celio. 6 p.m. $5/$10.

Wednesday Feb. 19 – Stage: Weds Bluegrass Jam, hosted by our local CBA folks! Bring your instrument and play along. 6 p.m. http://www.facebook.com/events/170358247523768/

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

Grass Valley Brewing Co.

141 E. Main St. Grass Valley

530-271-2739

http://www.GVBrew.com

Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3 p.m.

Thursday – Trivia Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.

Sunday – Live Music – Paul Kamm – 3 p.m.

Monday – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949

530-268-1065 work

Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com

Friday Feb. 14 – 1987 Prom w/ DJ Mitzalflick . 8 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 15 – Sam & Dan’s Big Hair Extravaganza. 8 p.m.

Sunday Feb. 16 – Josh Eagle. 5 p.m.

Monday Feb. 17 – Porkchop Jam Session. 6-10 p.m.

Tuesday Feb. 18 – Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. Groups of 5, 7 random categories & win bar credit.

Tuesday Feb. 18 – Karaoke at 8 p.m.