Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Dec. 19 through 25
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day!
Your Home for all the NFL Action!
Thursday Dec. 19 – Band Beyond Description (Grateful Dead Heaven). $10.
Friday Dec. 20 – Tim High & The Mighty (Classic Rock Favorites) 9:30 p.m. $8.
Saturday Dec. 21 – Drinking with Clowns (Funky Latin Grooves) 9:45 p.m. $10.
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
530-265-9093
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.
Thursday Dec. 19 – The Giant Steps jazz band (featuring Lorraine Gervais), 8 – 11 p.m.
Friday Dec. 20 – Ivan Najera and his band (Latin jazz), 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Saturday Dec. 21 – Gary Regina and the Play Date band. 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Sunday Dec. 22 – Parlor Tricks (industrial ragtime), 5 – 8 p.m.
Tuesday Dec. 24 – Bar open noon – 8 p.m. Merry Christmas!
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
530-273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day
Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.
Saturdays ~Live Music~ 8 p.m.-1 midnight. NO COVER.
Dec. 21, “Perfect Stranger”
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thursday Dec. 19 – Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young, plays accordion lounge classics & requests. Stop by, sing along and reminisce. 4:30 p.m.
Thursday Dec. 19 – Paul Emery, Peter Wilson and Eli Rush trade songs and talk story. 5 p.m. -10 p.m.
Friday Dec. 20 – Main Street Revival rides again! Ian Garfunkel, Eric Menig, Tom Agar and Raymond Kinman rock, the house with a dance party! 6:30 p.m., $5 – $10.
Saturday Dec. 21 – Jazz Pack plays a December birthday special! Ellen Johnson, Al Feeney, Karl Chelette and Tim Bulkley. 6:30 p.m. $7/$10
Sunday Dec. 22 – The Uber Enlightened Holiday Comedy Show: From the crew that brought you the “More Enlightened Than You Comedy Tour” Hosted by Raina Satori. Doors open by 6 p.m., show at 7:15 p.m. Adv Tix $15. Door $20. https://www.facebook.com/events/659311841139975/
Wednesday Dec. 25 – CLOSED – Merry Christmas!
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
Grass Valley Brewing Co.
141 E. Main St. Grass Valley
530-271-2739
Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3 p.m.
Thursday Dec. 19 – Karaoke Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.
Monday Dec. 23 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949
530-268-1065 work
Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com
Friday Dec. 20 – Dew Christmas Party, Gift Exchange & Potluck @ 7 p.m. $20. gift limit, bring your favorite dish!
Friday Dec. 20 – Bullettrain Hobos (rock, country) 8 p.m.
Sunday Dec. 22 – Cold Sweat (Upbeat Blues, Funk & Soul) 8-11 p.m.
