Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Dec. 19 through 25

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day!

Your Home for all the NFL Action!

Thursday Dec. 19 – Band Beyond Description (Grateful Dead Heaven). $10.

Friday Dec. 20 – Tim High & The Mighty (Classic Rock Favorites) 9:30 p.m. $8.

Saturday Dec. 21 – Drinking with Clowns (Funky Latin Grooves) 9:45 p.m. $10.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

http://friartucks.com

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.

Thursday Dec. 19 – The Giant Steps jazz band (featuring Lorraine Gervais), 8 – 11 p.m.

Friday Dec. 20 – Ivan Najera and his band (Latin jazz), 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 21 – Gary Regina and the Play Date band. 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday Dec. 22 – Parlor Tricks (industrial ragtime), 5 – 8 p.m.

Tuesday Dec. 24 – Bar open noon – 8 p.m. Merry Christmas!

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day

Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.

Saturdays ~Live Music~ 8 p.m.-1 midnight. NO COVER.

Dec. 21, “Perfect Stranger”

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thursday Dec. 19 – Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young, plays accordion lounge classics & requests. Stop by, sing along and reminisce. 4:30 p.m.

Thursday Dec. 19 – Paul Emery, Peter Wilson and Eli Rush trade songs and talk story. 5 p.m. -10 p.m.

Friday Dec. 20 – Main Street Revival rides again! Ian Garfunkel, Eric Menig, Tom Agar and Raymond Kinman rock, the house with a dance party! 6:30 p.m., $5 – $10.

Saturday Dec. 21 – Jazz Pack plays a December birthday special! Ellen Johnson, Al Feeney, Karl Chelette and Tim Bulkley. 6:30 p.m. $7/$10

Sunday Dec. 22 – The Uber Enlightened Holiday Comedy Show: From the crew that brought you the “More Enlightened Than You Comedy Tour” Hosted by Raina Satori. Doors open by 6 p.m., show at 7:15 p.m. Adv Tix $15. Door $20. https://www.facebook.com/events/659311841139975/

Wednesday Dec. 25 – CLOSED – Merry Christmas!

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

Grass Valley Brewing Co.

141 E. Main St. Grass Valley

530-271-2739

http://www.GVBrew.com

Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3 p.m.

Thursday Dec. 19 – Karaoke Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.

Monday Dec. 23 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949

530-268-1065 work

Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com

Friday Dec. 20 – Dew Christmas Party, Gift Exchange & Potluck @ 7 p.m. $20. gift limit, bring your favorite dish!

Friday Dec. 20 – Bullettrain Hobos (rock, country) 8 p.m.

Sunday Dec. 22 – Cold Sweat (Upbeat Blues, Funk & Soul) 8-11 p.m.