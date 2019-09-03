Bars and Bistros in Nevada County, Sept. 5 through 11

COOPER’S ALE HOUSE

235 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-0116

Tue & Thurs – Karaoke

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day

Fri Sept. 6 – Coral Creek (Funky, jazzy newgrass) Kyle Ledson opens and sits in. 9:30pm. $12.

Sat Sept. 7 – Kulcha Knox w/Clark’s All Star Band. (Conscious reggae and dancehall from Jamaica) 9:30 p.m. $10.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Thurs Sept. 5 – The Kelly Brothers (guitar and keys), 8-11 p.m.

Fri Sept. 6 – Mikel Paul and the BB’s, 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Sat Sept. 7 – Dave Manning (pianist, songwriter), 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Sun Sept. 8 – Josh Eagle, 8-11 p.m.

Tues Sept. 10 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.

Weds Sept. 11 – Dave Earl (blues harp and guitar) 8-11 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Monday through Sunday- 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. – or later

KARAOKE-1st Saturday of every month-

7 p.m. to 12 a.m.-No Cover!

Friday Night 8 Ball Pool Tournament

Starting at 7 p.m.

Tuesday Night Dart Tournament

7 p.m. $1.00 off any Beer

FREE POOL-Wednesday

All Day and Night

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables.

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thurs Sept. 5 – Lounge: First ‘First Thursdays Uke Jam’! Lucky Mulligan hosts – Donate $1. – $5. Songbooks to share. 6 p.m.

Thurs Sept. 5 – Blue Country: Larry Tracy & Ty Smith sing and play classic pedal steel country. 6:30 p.m. $5.

Fri Sept. 6 – Rock’n Earth Band – Music for dancing! Paul Kamm (Achilles Wheel) David Clouse (Bruce Kelly). Gerry Pineda (Mike Paul), Bruce MacMillan (Joe Craven) 6:30p.m. $5.

Sat Sept 7 – Mikel Paul & the BB’s – cool street jazz originals and finger snapping pop. 6:30 p.m. $5.

Sun Sept. 8 – Launching weekly Sunday Brunch Menu! Sierra Capella Celtic singalong & Burgee Dave’s Ultimate Marys! 10-1 p.m.

Sun Sept. 8 – Second Sunday Jazz Jam – Sign up & sit in! 6:00 p.m.

Wed Sept. 11 – Snaps for Sinners – Tight trio, saucy rockabilly-swing. 6:30 p.m. $8/$10.

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity