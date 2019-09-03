Bars and Bistros in Nevada County, Sept. 5 through 11
COOPER’S ALE HOUSE
235 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-0116
Tue & Thurs – Karaoke
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day
Fri Sept. 6 – Coral Creek (Funky, jazzy newgrass) Kyle Ledson opens and sits in. 9:30pm. $12.
Sat Sept. 7 – Kulcha Knox w/Clark’s All Star Band. (Conscious reggae and dancehall from Jamaica) 9:30 p.m. $10.
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
530-265-9093
Nevada City Bar & Restaurant
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.
Thurs Sept. 5 – The Kelly Brothers (guitar and keys), 8-11 p.m.
Fri Sept. 6 – Mikel Paul and the BB’s, 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Sat Sept. 7 – Dave Manning (pianist, songwriter), 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Sun Sept. 8 – Josh Eagle, 8-11 p.m.
Tues Sept. 10 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.
Weds Sept. 11 – Dave Earl (blues harp and guitar) 8-11 p.m.
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
530-273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Monday through Sunday- 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. – or later
KARAOKE-1st Saturday of every month-
7 p.m. to 12 a.m.-No Cover!
Friday Night 8 Ball Pool Tournament
Starting at 7 p.m.
Tuesday Night Dart Tournament
7 p.m. $1.00 off any Beer
FREE POOL-Wednesday
All Day and Night
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables.
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thurs Sept. 5 – Lounge: First ‘First Thursdays Uke Jam’! Lucky Mulligan hosts – Donate $1. – $5. Songbooks to share. 6 p.m.
Thurs Sept. 5 – Blue Country: Larry Tracy & Ty Smith sing and play classic pedal steel country. 6:30 p.m. $5.
Fri Sept. 6 – Rock’n Earth Band – Music for dancing! Paul Kamm (Achilles Wheel) David Clouse (Bruce Kelly). Gerry Pineda (Mike Paul), Bruce MacMillan (Joe Craven) 6:30p.m. $5.
Sat Sept 7 – Mikel Paul & the BB’s – cool street jazz originals and finger snapping pop. 6:30 p.m. $5.
Sun Sept. 8 – Launching weekly Sunday Brunch Menu! Sierra Capella Celtic singalong & Burgee Dave’s Ultimate Marys! 10-1 p.m.
Sun Sept. 8 – Second Sunday Jazz Jam – Sign up & sit in! 6:00 p.m.
Wed Sept. 11 – Snaps for Sinners – Tight trio, saucy rockabilly-swing. 6:30 p.m. $8/$10.
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
