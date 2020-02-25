Banner Mountain Blues Review to play Golden Era Lounge in Nevada City Saturday

Banner Mountain Blues Review has a passion for old-school classics from the likes of Little Walter, Robert Johnson, Jimmy Reed, Muddy Waters and Eric Clapton, as well as a carefully groomed collection of more contemporary material. The band is led by esteemed vocalist Visa Eksyma, backed by John Lucas on guitar, Paul Lear on bass, Rachel Conrad on drums and Jerry Earwood on the harmonica. Freshly minted and eager to hit the stage, the band will be making its public debut at The Golden Era Lounge in Nevada City on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 8:30 p.m.