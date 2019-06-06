Ballet season on big screen wraps Monday at Sutton Cinemas

Know & Go WHO: Sutton Cinemas presents WHAT: Carmen Suites/Petrushka Live from The Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow WHEN: Monday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m. WHERE: Sutton Cinemas, 399 Sutton Way, Grass Valley TICKETS: $15 Adult, $12.50 Child/Senior. Available online at www.sierratheaters.com or at the Sutton Cinemas Box Office INFO: www.sierratheaters.com, 530-477-9000

For ballet-lovers, there is nothing like the impeccable classicism and daring performances of the Bolshoi Ballet.

Local audiences have enjoyed a stellar season of ballets broadcast live from Moscow; the season finishes up this Monday, June 10. Carmen Suites/Petrushka will show once only at Sutton Cinemas beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Carmen is as sensual and free-spirited as ever as she finds herself caught in a love triange. The passionate one act ballet by Cuban choreographer Alberto Alonso, originally conceived for legendary Bolshoi prima ballerina Maya Plisetskaya, will captivate audiences alongside Petrushka, a new creation for the Bolshoi by contemporary choreographer Edward Clug. The double-bill event for cinemas encapsulates and showcases the soul of Russian Ballet.

The Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, one of the greatest music and dance stages in the world, was founded in 1776 and to this day remains a spearhead of Russian culture.

With more than 250 dancers, the Bolshoi Ballet is one of the largest and most celebrated ballet companies in the world. Its annual repertoire of up to 30 titles per year includes classical masterpieces, rare productions and outstanding works by the most famous contemporary choreographers.

Check back at http://www.sierratheaters.com in the fall for the announcement of the 2019-20 season.