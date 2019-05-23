Auditions scheduled for Nevada City production

Open auditions will occur for actors and dancers Saturday and Sunday (with singers June 15) for the Paul Emery/Nevada City Live production “A Woman for Our Time.”

Thespians this year will take to the Nevada Theatre stage to celebrate the heroines who pioneered the right for literacy, learning and truth-seeking in the mid-19th century — especially women such as Tahirih, a feminist, poet and spiritualist who arose in one of the most repressive regimes in the world.

Auditions will seek actors, dancers and singers of various ages and ethnicities to play multiple parts. Actors should report to the Yoga Well, 768 S. Auburn St. in Grass Valley, from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25. Dancers will audition from 11:30 to 1 p.m.

They will be asked to offer cold readings from the script or to learn a series of movements to music. Call-backs will be scheduled for the following day, May 26. Singers will audition separately June 15 and should report to 114 Sierra Blanca Court in Grass Valley between 11 a.m. and noon or from 1-2 p.m. They need not bring a prepared song. All auditioners should bring a head shot or current photo.

Rehearsals for the Oct. 9-11 performances (evening shows and matinees) will begin in midsummer. The play, written by Teresa Langness, directed by Dinah Smith and choreographed by Jeni Tyler, features Rene Sprattling and music directors Maggie McKaig and Nancy Lee Harper.

This piece of musical dance theater tells the story of the first Persian feminist, the poet Tahirih, (1817-1852), and of women on diverse continents who sensed the need for an age of change in the 1840s. While Tahirih evolved as the leading feminist of the Persian and Ottoman empires and one of the first followers of the Babi movement, a concurrent evolution stirred across the world.

Margaret Fuller (1810-1850) cried out to end oppression in Europe. Elizabeth Cady Stanton (1815-1902) convened the suffragettes for the convention at Seneca Falls and wrote the Declaration of Sentiments. Nana Asma’u initiated the education of women in Africa in the early 1800s. In the late century, women learned to speak out, from China’s Qui Jin (b. 1875), to the first Native American female author, Mourning Dove (b. 1884).

“A Woman for Our Time” weaves Tahirih’s story into the fabric of the global enlightenment seekers arising in her time. Tahirih and her peers paved the way for those whose efforts, seen and unseen, advance the common good and remain relevant for evolutionary change-making in our own time. For more information, contact tlangness@gmail.com.