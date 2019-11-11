ASiF’s brings 11th Annual Smallworks in the Foothills Holiday Show: Opening reception set for Friday in Grass Valley

The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) is thrilled to announce its 11th Annual Smallworks in the Foothills Holiday Show.

On Friday, Nov. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m., the center invites the public to celebrate this special holiday exhibit with fine art, food, wine and live jazz by G.S. Young & Andy Armstrong. The event combines holiday gift shopping with a fine art gallery experience that supports local and regional artists.

Each year the Smallworks Holiday Show brings the center’s gallery walls to life with hundreds of original, one of a kind works of art: paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, mixed-media art, jewelry, ceramics and sculptural and functional works of art — all small — and perfect for holiday gift giving.

Each carefully composed gallery wall is a work of art in itself consisting of one or more of each of the fifty-plus participants’ art entries. For this special gallery event, hundreds of small artworks are carefully collaged together by a team of visual artists, creating a kind of visual poetry, a vibrant assemblage that speaks volumes about the huge talent of our community of visual artists.

As tradition will have it for this exhibit, artworks will be continually “sold off the wall” creating an ever changing show. Guests are encouraged to shop and to take their purchases with them so that each time a piece is sold a new one may replace it. The juried show continually accepts new artists and artworks throughout the course of the show. Interested artists may visit the “call to artists” page on the ASiF website at asifstudios.com.

The event will also feature a live jazz performance, featuring G.S. Young on the Vintage Vibe, and Andy Armstrong on bass — plus a spread of edible delights including wine and holiday treats.

“And mark your calendars for next month as well!!” says Amanda Paoletti, ASiF owner-director. ASiF’s Holiday Open House & Trunk Show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is an all day art event featuring special guest artists with pop up gallery exhibits, demonstrations and drop in holiday gift making workshops throughout the day.

The Smallworks Holiday Show runs from Nov. 15 through Dec. 23. The center’s regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit asifstudios.com for extended holiday hours in December.

Participating Artists

Anita Morgan, Barbara Harris, Betsy Lombard, Carianne James, Carol Chambers, Cathy Tardif, CelesteBudd, Cheri Guerrette, Cheryl Wilson, ChristyGurley, Claudia Jeffers, Denise Wey, Dyane Albrecht, Eileen Blodgett, EllenChervernick, Florence Carland, Francene Holland, Ivy Brott, Jan Pellizer, Jeff Pleadwell, Jill Mahanna, Juli Marks, Kathryn Wronski, Kieth McCourtney, Lin Schiffner, Linda Galusha, Lois Shelton, Louise Renehan, Louise Pryor, Marie Wolfe, Mark Wilcox, Michelle Reynolds, Molly Jochem, Pamela Montalbano, Paul Honatke, Rebecca Bleau, Sally Herring, Saskia Martin, Sharon Griffiths, Sheila Butchko, Susan Fishman, Susan Michalski and Sylviane Gaumer … and more artists joining daily, throughout the course of the show.

ASiF is located at 940 Idaho Maryland Road, in Grass Valley. For more information go to http://www.asifstudios.com.

About ASiF

The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF), a 4000 square foot – fully equipped studio art center, opened its doors in 2008, offering classes and workshops in a variety of media for all ages, private and shared studio space for working artists, and a gallery to promote local and visiting artists. Their mission is to nurture the creative spirit of the community, providing a place where are can be made, displayed and appreciated.

ASiF is home to more than 27 studio artists and instructors, offering classes for adults and children in drawing, painting, printmaking, encaustics, mosaics, jewelry, metal arts, pottery, sculpture and mixed media.