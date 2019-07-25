ASiF to host opening reception for annual resident artist show July 26

On Friday, from 5-8 p.m., the Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) invites the public to enjoy wine, refreshments and live music in celebration of its 11th Annual Resident Artist Show. The exhibit will feature new work by its 25 resident artists in a wide range of media including mosaics, fiber art, painting, printmaking, sculpture, pottery and more. This year’s stable of resident artists also includes two young artists, one high school and one college age artist, the lucky recipients of resident status through ASiF’s new Summer Youth Artist Residency Program.

The gallery will feature a selection of new works by resident artists in the center’s main gallery, plus 25 individual artist exhibits in the center’s private studio spaces and community classrooms. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with wine, refreshments and a live musical performance by jazz pianist Gregory S. Young and bass player Andy Armstrong.

The summer of 2019 has proven to be a very exciting eleventh season for ASiF as it welcomes back a couple of its original resident artists from its early days; oil painter Kathryn Wronski and printmaking artist Rebecca Bleau. ASiF also welcomes the return of oil painter Mark Wilcox and the first time residency of acrylic painter Paul Honatke, each of whom have private studio and exhibition spaces off the main gallery.

Also joining ASiF’s stable of artists this summer are 17-year-old potter Ivy Brott, 18-year-old photo collage artist and illustrator Grace Pieper and 16-year-old fiber/embroidery artist Hazel Goode. The latter two in this list of young artists are the lucky recipients of a sponsored private studio space, a master class workshop offered by artist Richard Downs, and ongoing mentoring offered by ASiF resident artists as part of the center’s new Summer Youth Residency program.

The 2019 Resident Artist Show will be on display through Aug. 18. ASiF Gallery hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A VISUAL ARTS COMMUNITY RESOURCE

The Artist’s Studio in the Foothills is a 4,000-square-foot fully equipped studio arts center featuring private and shared studio space, three community classrooms and a gallery to promote resident, local and visiting artists.

ASiF is committed to the support and development of a center for visual artists offering the community a place where art can be made, displayed and appreciated. Student artists of all ages are offered a supportive atmosphere in which to learn, while professional artists are given opportunity to support themselves as working artists through gallery sales and teaching.

For information on classes, workshops & upcoming events and exhibits visit their location at 940 Idaho Maryland Road in Grass Valley, go to asifstudios.com, visit them on Facebook or call the center at (530) 274-7000.