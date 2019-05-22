‘As You Like It’ presented by Take Not Troupe for Auburn State Theatre benefit

Take Note Troupe’s upbeat staging of Shakespeare’s "As You Like It" is set for Friday in Auburn.

Submitted photo

Know & Go Date and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday Run Time: 2 hours with intermission General Admission: $15, Youth 17-under $8 Location: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA Box office: www.livefromauburn.com or 530-885-0156

Take Note Troupe’s upbeat staging of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” is set in 1930s NYC at the height of Hoovervilles and the Lindy Hop craze.

The show is set for Friday at the Auburn State Theater, according to a release.

Director LaRee Florence’s adaptation weaves a tale of love, jealousy and deception, as identities are juggled and loyalties tried. Shakespeare’s original language is preserved, capturing the eloquence and timelessness of the Bard while inserting some unexpected fun. This fresh adaptation of a timeless tale is entertaining for all ages.

For 16 years, Take Note Troupe has been bringing family-friendly Shakespeare to the South Placer area. Audiences rave about the contagious energy, the beautiful, detailed costumes and the music and dancing. Each year, Shakespeare enthusiasts and skeptics come to see the show and leave having been entertained, inspired and feeling a bit more connected to the Bard himself.

This performance will benefit the Auburn State Theatre restoration, with all proceeds going to the Auburn State Theatre. For tickets, go to http://www.livefromauburn.com.