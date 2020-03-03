Artists’ Studio in the Foothills hosts Annual Resident Artist Show

On Friday, March 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. the Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) invites the public to celebrate it’s 12th Annual Resident Artist Show. The exhibit will feature new work by over twenty resident artists in a wide range of media, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, encaustics, mosaics, fiber, mixed media, jewelry/metal arts and figurative works in clay.

The center will feature a selection of new works by resident artists in the main gallery, plus twenty individual exhibits in each of the private studio spaces and community classroom areas. The event begins at 5 p.m. with wine, refreshments and a live musical performance by jazz pianist Gregory S. Young and bass player Karl Chellette.

The 2020 Resident Artist Show will be on display through April 4. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A VISUAL ARTS COMMUNITY RESOURCE

The Artist’s Studio in the Foothills is a 4000 sq ft fully equipped studio arts center featuring private and shared studio space, three community classrooms and a gallery to promote resident and visiting local and regional artists.

Now in its 12th year, ASiF is home to over 20 resident artists offering a wide range of year round programs, art camps and classes for adults and children — including weekday and weekend workshops in various media such as drawing, watercolor, acrylics, mixed media, sculptural ceramics and fiber, jewelry/metal arts and more.

ASiF is committed to the support and development of a center for visual artists offering the community a place where art can be made, displayed and appreciated. Student artists of all ages are offered a supportive atmosphere in which to learn and be mentored, while professional artists are given opportunity to support themselves as working artists through gallery sales and teaching.

For information on classes, workshops and upcoming events and exhibits visit their location at 940 Idaho Maryland Road in Grass Valley, go to asifstudios.com, visit them on Facebook or call the center at 530-274-7000.

Exhibiting Resident Artists

Rebecca Bleau, Eileen Blodgett, Odette Brush, Roseanne Burke, Sheila Butchko, Adam Dryden, Sharon Griffiths, Cheri Guerrette, Barbara Harris, Sally Herring, Paul Honatke , Claudia Jeffers, Pamela Klein, Betsy Lombard, Jill Mahanna, Saskia Martin, Susan Michalski, Amanda Paoletti, Jean Patterson, Lin Schiffner, Cathy Tardif, Robin Wallace, Denise Wey and Kathryn Wronski.