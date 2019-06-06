Artist Greeninger returns to Grass Valley for CD preview show

Keith Greeninger with Dayan Kai CD preview show is coming to the Foothill Events Center in Grass Valley.

Know & Go WHAT: The Center for the Arts OnTheGo presents Keith Greeninger with Dayan Kai CD preview show WHEN: 7:30-10 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. WHERE: Foothills Events Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley TICKETS: $30 Center members, $35 general public. Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384; The Center is undergoing renovation, so the box office is at The Plaza, 998 Plaza Drive, Grass Valley; BriarPatch Food Coop, 530-272-5333; at www.thecenterforthearts.org

Keith Greeninger and Dayan Kai return to Grass Valley on Sunday, June 9, for a concert at the Foothills Events Center presented by The Center for the Arts, according to a release.

The show will feature a preview of Greeninger’s upcoming CD, Human Citizen.

A special pre-release version of the new CD will be available at the event.

Set for an autumn 2019 release, this new record is being recorded, mixed and self-produced at his studio in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Human Citizen is the sixth release from this award-winning singer/songwriter known for his introspective lyrics and warm soul stirring vocals. The new CD features contributions by a top-shelf array of musicians including Kai and Norris, as well as guitarist Doug Pettybone (Lucinda Williams) and bassist Tiran Porter (Doobie Brothers.)

One of the featured songs on the new album is co-written with Terry Gerhardt, a two-time Purple Heart recipient from the Vietnam war. The song, 22 Angels, speaks to the suicide epidemic among military veterans. National statistics show our nation is losing almost 22 veterans a day on average to suicide. Greeninger plans to work with veterans groups in towns and cities on this pre-release tour.

Hospitality House, Nevada County’s shelter serving homeless, will be on hand to speak about their outreach with homeless veterans. Retired Army Colonel Bill Fortier will share a few words to veterans and family members in the Nevada County community based on his personal experiences. Fortier spent 3 years assisting in the development and production of a documentary called “A Solemn Promise, America’s Missing in Action.” He then helped the film’s producer, former 2-tour Vietnam helicopter pilot Richard Jellerson, in editing Jellerson’s new book about the invisible wounds of the war.

Opening the show will be Achilles Wheel Trio Quartet. Paul Kamm, Jonny Mojo and Shelby Snow are singer/songwriters and front men of the Northern California Roots and world music/rock and roll jam band, Achilles Wheel. As an acoustic trio they bring the same high energy and engaging stage presence to a quieter place, combining a bit of country and bluegrass to the band’s famously hard driving sound. Kamm and Mojo work off of each other actively looking for and pushing each other to find the most in what they’re playing.

Snow on the bass is like a river, both calm and turbulent, that runs through it and ties it all together. Mark McCartney, Achilles Wheel full band drummer and percussionist will be joining them for this special show, hence the unique band name for this event.

Greeninger, Kai and the Achilles Wheel members share a long musical friendship and will close the night together.

Source: The Center for the Arts