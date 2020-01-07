Artist demos at Art Works in Grass Valley

Second Saturday Spotlight, the monthly Artists in Action Event at Art Works Gallery, takes place this Saturday, Jan. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Featured artists this month are painters Dori Greenbaum and Margaret Lindsey.

Greenbaum will demonstrate how she uses watercolors to paint a waterfall in a forest setting and will explain the techniques used to represent rocks, trees and rushing water. Lindsey will explain her tips and tricks for painting on different surfaces with acrylics, including her use of handmade stencils, transfers and painting gradations.

Art Works Gallery is a juried Artists’ Co-operative representing the work of thirty-three local artists. Voted The Union’s Best Art Gallery four years in a row, Art Works features a collection of unique jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, and mixed-media. The gallery is located at 113 Mill Street in historic downtown Grass Valley.