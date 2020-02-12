Artemis Arthur to play Valentine’s show at Golden Era in Nevada City

Pop, soul and jazz singer Artemis Arthur brings to the stage swelling vocals, stirring melodies, and a consciously evolved lyricism backed by deep beats and the instrumental finesse of a talented backing band. A native of San Diego, Arthur’s path in recent years has taken her through both Brooklyn and Hollywood, formative chapters that left her more than ready to embrace the slower pace and quieter charm of her new home in Nevada City. Her Valentine’s show will feature a carefully curated collection of covers alongside original songs from her upcoming album “The Unravelling.” She will be appearing with her full band on the evening of Feb. 14 at 8:30 p.m. at Golden Era Lounge, located at 309 Broad St, Nevada City.