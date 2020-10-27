Art Works Gallery welcomes new photographer Bill Wages

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Monday, closed Tuesdays. From Dec. 1 to 31, open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bill Wages moved to Grass Valley in 2014 and became impassioned with the landscape, the abundance of flora and fauna and the easy accessibility to photograph nature in all her seasons. His teachers were local photographers and friends. He feels he still has a lot to learn, but after seeing his work, it’s hard to see where he might improve.

“Through sharing my photos, it is my hope that other people will have the opportunity to experience the beauty and wondrousness of nature and our beautiful world as I see it through my lens,” said Wages.

After photographing a spectacular sunset, Bill easily steps into evening mode and captures the romance of the night. You must see the sunflowers at night by going to his website, http://www.billwagesphotography.com. Better yet, come see Bills work at Art Works Gallery in beautiful downtown Grass Valley.

Art Works Gallery is an award winning juried artists’ co-operative with a ten year history on Mill Street, a favorite destination of both locals and tourists. The gallery features work in wood, glass, clay, metal, fiber, photography and painting.