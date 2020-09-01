Art Works Gallery welcomes new jewelry artist

Art Works Gallery has become a go-to location to purchase fine jewelry, and now the gallery is welcoming Vilina Hutter, a long time Nevada County resident who raised her three children here while teaching full time at Nevada Union High School for more than 20 years.

Vilina’s creative life began after her children were grown and she ventured down the path of discovering the joys of metal which lead her to jewelry making and then her love of enamel — molten glass fused to metal. She primarily uses silver, copper, colorful vitreous enamel and adds small gemstone cabochons to her pieces.

“I love the fun and approachable jewelry that results from the color of the enamels and gemstones,” she said.

Art Works Gallery is an award-winning juried artists’ co-operative with a ten year history on Mill Street, a favorite destination of both locals and tourists. The gallery features work in wood, glass, clay, metal, fiber, photography and painting.