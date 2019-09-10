Art Works Gallery offers artists spotlights

On the second Saturday of every month, members of Art Works Gallery in downtown Grass Valley are on hand to give demonstrations of how they work with their various media. Visitors will get the chance to learn about each artist’s creative process. On Saturday Sept. 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. two artists will be giving demonstrations.

Yvon Dockter will be throwing tiny pots on a portable standing wheel and talking about her ceramic art.

Sharon Griffiths will share the ancient art of encaustic painting, using layers of wax, pigment and heat.

Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass and mixed-media. The gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. It is located at 113 Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley.