Art Works Gallery introduces virtual art sale
Keeping in mind the new reality of sheltering in place, Art Works Gallery in Grass Valley invites the public to meet the artists one on one at http://www.ArtWorksGalleryco-op.com.
Every two weeks, the gallery will be spotlighting ten artists whose creations might just be the spark to brighten any home.
Featured artists
For the next two weeks Art Works is spotlighting artists Suzanne Himmler, Yvon Dockter, Tom Haddy, Martha Jones, Gail Lipson, David Wong, Jerianne Van Dijk, Priscilla Roach, Margaret Lindsey and Jan Anderson. Art Works Gallery exhibits a high-quality collection of artwork featuring jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, mixed media and sculpture. The gallery is located at 113 Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User