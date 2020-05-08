Art Works Gallery introduces virtual art sale

Priscilla Alden Roach "Elephant" child's chair.

Provided photo

Keeping in mind the new reality of sheltering in place, Art Works Gallery in Grass Valley invites the public to meet the artists one on one at http://www.ArtWorksGalleryco-op.com.

Every two weeks, the gallery will be spotlighting ten artists whose creations might just be the spark to brighten any home.

Featured artists

For the next two weeks Art Works is spotlighting artists Suzanne Himmler, Yvon Dockter, Tom Haddy, Martha Jones, Gail Lipson, David Wong, Jerianne Van Dijk, Priscilla Roach, Margaret Lindsey and Jan Anderson. Art Works Gallery exhibits a high-quality collection of artwork featuring jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, mixed media and sculpture. The gallery is located at 113 Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley.