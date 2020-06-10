Art Works Gallery in Grass Valley sets reopening date

As you can well imagine, working artists are never at a loss for something to do. The 30 artists in the Art Works Gallery Co-op have spent these last three months creating their art with a bit more freedom than time usually allows and are excited and ready to share new work with patrons.

Art Works Gallery reopens June 17 after being closed since mid-March. The 2,000 square foot gallery will reopen with limited hours as well as new sanitation and safety procedures in place to protect the health of our artists and customers. The gallery will reopen with limited days and hours of operation: Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The weekend hours will increase to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning the first weekend in July.

Art Works is an award winning juried artists’ co-operative with a ten year history on Mill Street, a favorite destination of both locals and tourists. The gallery features work in wood, glass, clay, metal, fiber, photography and painting.

Art Works is located at 113 Mill Street in historic downtown Grass Valley.