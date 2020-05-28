Art show of original paintings by local artist Angela Apostal
KNOW & GO
WHO: Nevada City Artist Angela Apostal
WHAT: Original paintings on display
WHEN: June 2 through 29
Come meet the artist Saturday June 6, from 5-7 p.m.
Tasting room is open Sunday through Thursday, 1-5 p.m.
Friday and Saturday 1-8 p.m.
WHERE: Lucchesi Vineyards & Winery Tasting Room, 128 Mill Street, Grass Valley
MORE INFO: Call 530-615-4222
The original paintings of local Nevada City artist Angela Apostal will be on display through the month of June at Lucchesi Vineyards & Winery Tasting Room in downtown Grass Valley.
Apostle, who has a bachelors of fine arts and has been a graphic designer for 15 years, says her “role as an artist has been a continuous evolution in self-awareness and consciousness.”
Lucchesi Vineyards & Winery Tasting Room is located at 128 Mill Street, Grass Valley. The tasting room is open Sunday through Thursday, from 1 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m. There will be an opportunity to meet the artist Saturday, June 6, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Apostal’s work will be on display June 2 through 29.
