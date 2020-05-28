Art show of original paintings by local artist Angela Apostal

The original paintings of local Nevada City artist Angela Apostal will be on display through the month of June at Lucchesi Vineyards & Winery Tasting Room in downtown Grass Valley.

Apostle, who has a bachelors of fine arts and has been a graphic designer for 15 years, says her “role as an artist has been a continuous evolution in self-awareness and consciousness.”

Lucchesi Vineyards & Winery Tasting Room is located at 128 Mill Street, Grass Valley. The tasting room is open Sunday through Thursday, from 1 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m. There will be an opportunity to meet the artist Saturday, June 6, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Apostal’s work will be on display June 2 through 29.