Art show, holiday open house this weekend in Chicago Park

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 10 to 5 p.m. (and also Dec. 14 and 15)

Creative Spirits Art Studio and gift shop will host an art show and open house this holiday season, with lots of artsy, fun, colorful works — all perfect for gifting. Canvas art, framed art, prints, all sizes and prices will be on display and available for purchase. Painted ceramic tiles, art cards, coasters, ornaments, gift baskets, stocking stuffers, and more. Give a hand-made gift and make your own painted glass ornament with the help of artist Jan Pellizzer.

The studio and sale will be happening this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, with an additional art show planned for Dec. 14 and 15.

Pellizzer uses primarily vibrant alcohol inks, also watercolors and acrylic paints. Mainly abstracts, using the inks and paints to give visions of oceans, rivers, flowers, nature, clouds, dreams and ideas.

The studio is located in Chicago Park, a beautiful drive from town this time of year, and while in that neck of the woods, also check out Monteliva Winery, Bierwagens Fruit Farm, Happy Apple Kitchen and Pies, and there’s always Rollins Lake for a fall picnic.

Check out Pellizzer’s art at facebook.com/pellizzerjan, instagram.com/janpellizzer, jpellizzer.redbubble.com, jan-pellizzer.fineartamerica.com.