Art fundraiser set to support local music in Grass Valley

“Shy Buck” by giclée artist Cheryl Wilson, of Nevada City, is among the works to be sold at silent auction during the Art Show & Wine Tasting on Friday.

Image courtesy Cheryl Wilson

INFO BOX Art Show & Wine Tasting What: Local art sold at silent auction; fine wines curated by New Moon Café; live music & hors d’oeuvres When: 5-7 p.m. Friday Where: Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main Street, Grass Valley Cost: $20 per person More info: www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or 530-575-6132

An Art Show & Wine Tasting will offer more than 60 works by local artists at silent auction from 5-7 p.m. Friday.

The event includes music, wine, hors d’oeuvres and lively conversation with participating artists. It’s set for Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main Street in Grass Valley. All this is included with the admission of $20 per person.

“Many pieces start at $15 to $20 for the opening bid, though they are valued at a much higher level,” said co-organizer Elizabeth Hammond.

Works include watercolors, oils, photographs, mosaics, ceramics, quilts, quilted baskets and gourds. Several art books also are available.

Wine will be selected by New Moon Café, the renowned Nevada City restaurant and “a big supporter of local arts,” said wine coordinator Randall Strossen. The hand-picked array of reds, whites and rosés “will most likely introduce you to some wines you might never have heard of before, and which well might come to be among your favorites.”

Las Vegas performer Thomas Greathouse will play cabaret music on the grand piano. Harpist Liz Ekblad will entertain with soothing and ethereal tunes.

Artists set the minimum bid for their works and receive that amount for all works sold.

Anything received above the minimum bid benefits the Peace Organ Fund. The church is raising money to replace the aging organ in its sanctuary, which also is used by secular community groups in public performances. The fund has raised more than $40,000 so far, but must reach $100,000 to order a new organ capable of playing real pipes.

Award-winning artists

Well-known local artists are among the more than 30 creators offering works at silent auction during Peace Lutheran Church’s Art Show & Wine Tasting. Among them are:

Mim Meakin. This life-long artist uses mainly watercolors, and she has shown widely in Nevada County. Her works include nature, historic buildings and scenes evoking life experiences. Meakin will show a framed watercolor titled “Bird’s Nest.”

Oil painter Clay Platner, showing two paintings. His work features southwestern and Native America scenes. Platner was among the Expressions of Excellence Award winners in the 2016 Bold Expressions competition, sponsored by Northern California Arts Inc., in Sacramento.

Phil Richardson, known locally as a musician and music teacher. He also is a blue-ribbon bonsai master who yearly presides over the bonsai entries at the Nevada County Fair. Richardson will have two of his living-art creations at the show.

Christy Gurley, showing a painting and a photograph. Her work plays with light, color and shapes inspired by nature. Her works, including greeting cards, is displayed in several American states and abroad.

Violet Onderwater, exhibiting paintings of a bird and of Wolf Mountain. Her paintings of owls, eagles, wolves, trees and other motifs have a Native America feel. Onderwater has exhibited in Nevada County.

Charlotte Brux-Bolinger, showing a ceramic sculpture and a watercolor painting. Her work evokes natural scenes; and she has shown in Nevada County.

For more about Peace’s Art Show & Wine Tasting, visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call 530-575-6132.

Trina Kleist is outreach coordinator for Peace Lutheran Church, in Grass Valley and can be contacted at tkleistwrites@gmail.com.