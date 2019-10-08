Art at the edge of extraction: Conference on addressing the legacy impacts of the California Gold Rush

The Sierra Fund invites community members and the interested public to join multidisciplinary technical experts and creatives for an evening reception to experience art at the nexus of science as work is done to address legacy impacts of the California Gold Rush.

The event is Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 6 to 6:30 p.m. at the Gold Miners Inn in downtown Grass Valley.

The 19th century Gold Rush forever changed the trajectory of what it means to live in California’s headwaters. Greed, brutality and brilliance reshaped the people, the culture, and the land of the Sierra Nevada. From genocide to environmental destruction, the raw display of how human ingenuity can pull gold from living earth humbles and awes – and inspires creativity across disciplines as communities work to restore ecosystem and community resiliency to a place of unsurpassed beauty and ecological value.