Aretha Franklin concert documentary coming to State Theatre in Auburn

Aretha Franklin's long-awaited concert documentary is showing Friday at the State Theatre in Auburn.

Submitted photo

Know & Go When: Friday, 7 p.m. Run Time: 1 hr. 27 min. General Admission: $8 Location: State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn Box Office: www.livefromauburn.com or 530-885-0156

“The Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin’s gospel concert documentary Amazing Grace finally emerges after 46 years.

The film features Aretha Franklin recording her 1972 live album of the same name, and stars Aretha Franklin, James Cleveland, Mick Jagger, Sydney Pollack and Charlie Watts.

Grammy-winner Franklin’s double-platinum album “Amazing Grace” was recorded over two nights at the New Temple Baptist Missionary Church in Watts, where Franklin performed gospel classics before a visibly enraptured congregation. Then up-and-coming director Sydney Pollack chronicled the making of a masterpiece with 16 millimeter cameras. Held up by synchronization issues, the film was relegated to the vault at Warner Bros. until producer Alan Elliott purchased the raw footage and employed new technology to overcome the technical difficulties.

After Franklin’s death in 2018, her family made an arrangement to release the film. It premiered at the Doc NYC in 2018 and was released worldwide on in April.

“Brilliantly capturing a remarkable performer near the peak of her prodigious power, Amazing Grace is a thrilling must-watch documentary for Aretha Franklin fans.”— Rotten Tomatoes

