Antsy McClain and The Trailer Park Troubadours bring ‘humor with heart’ to Nevada City Friday night

Antsy McClain is one of those rare performers who can have you laughing hysterically and shedding a tear – often within the same song.

On Friday, Antsy McClain and The Trailer Park Troubadours will bring their unique blend of music and “humor with heart” to the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, combining Antsy’s original songs with a hilarious slide show, including his own life observations, social commentary and imaginary sponsors from his home town trailer park of Pine View Heights.

As a master storyteller with the likes of PBS, NPR and TEDTalks under his belt, Antsy includes humorous and serious songs in his shows. Songs such as “One Less Trailer Here in Pine View Heights,” My Baby Whistles When She Walks,” and “The Junk Drawer of Your Heart,” are keenly humorous observations about love and loss, while his more serious songs, like “Field Trip,” “I’m Everyone,” or “Falling in Love in America,” are more akin to personal journal entries written in the act of living. It’s this tightrope walk between humor and heart that makes Antsy a true original.

Antsy’s newest album (his 15th), Under the Light of a Quarter Moon, was started as a collaboration with his friend Pete Huttlinger, who died before the album’s completion. Dedicated to Pete, and including a wonderful cast of players, the album has been called Antsy’s deepest and most sincere to date. Rich storytelling and masterful musicianship has made “Quarter Moon” an instant fan favorite.

In the last few years, Antsy has been playing a lot of solo acoustic shows, but still plays with his band, The Trailer Park Troubadours, who bring their masterful touch to his live shows. Whether alone with his guitar, or with a group of other musicians, Antsy McClain creates an unforgettable night of music, theater and storytelling. Others have called him “a national treasure” (Modesto Bee), and “a creative force whose roots lie in songwriters like John Prine, Kris Kristofferson and Guy Clark” (Houston Chronicle), and “a happier, funnier Bob Dylan.” (his Uncle Fred). Whoever you think his influences might be, you will likely think of him as a friend after attending one of his concerts, due to his casual, approachable presentation and the relatable nature of his songs.