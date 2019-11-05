Annual Dine’ Nation benefit concert comes to Nevada City

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 9, dinner, slide show, and silent auction opens at 5:30 p.m., music at 7 p.m.

WHAT: Benefit to bring firewood, food, coats, tools, blankets and friendship to families of the 4 Corners Dine’ Nation near Big Mountain Arizona

This year at Odd Fellows Hall in Nevada City join the 28th annual benefit to bring firewood, food, coats, tools, blankets and friendship to families of the 4 Corners Diné Nation near Big Mountain Arizona.

For years the Nevada County community has maintained an enduring friendship with the Diné Nation. Friends from the band Clan Dyken will make a stop in town during their west coast tour called Revive the Beauty Way. At each stop they fill up the tour bus with supplies (dogwood, coats, blankets, tools and money for firewood). They even welcome a few locals to the caravan.

Resisting being pushed off their land for coal and uranium mining for decades, this tribe (often called Navajo) are forbidden to cut firewood from their own land.

Each year the benefit gathers money to deliver firewood to 75 + elders and families in the wide open beautiful dessert land, sometimes many miles from the nearest neighbor.

This is a small way of giving respect to the First Nations upon whose land we all now live, and a way to support them in their tireless effort to preserve their culture.

There will also be a gathering with Diné friends and some stay to help herd sheep for the elder grandmothers who have led the preservation of their culture for decades.

This year local band Mount Whateverest plays, as well as the lovely Kimberly Bass.

Shelly Covert of the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan tribe will open the evening.

The dinner, slide show, and silent auction opens at 5:30 p.m.

Music begins at 7 p.m.