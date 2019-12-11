Annual Channukah party and gift shop set for Sunday

The Nevada County Jewish Community Center (NCJCC) is hosting its annual Channukah Party on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 2-5 p.m. at the NCJCC located at 506 Walsh Street in Grass Valley. All are invited to join in the festivities. There will be Latkes (a traditional Channukah food), games, songs and crafts. Chanukah begins on the evening of Dec. 22 this year and lasts for 8 magical nights.

The NCJCC Sisterhood Gift Shop will be open and well-stocked with a great supply of Chanukah gifts and other Judaica items.

Contact ncjcc@outlook.com for further information.Suggested donation is $5.