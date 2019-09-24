An Intimate Look at China and Japan: A Slide Show by Charlotte Xu Dewar

Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra (CATS) is pleased to present a slideshow on China and Japan as its last Cultural Enrichment event of 2019, by cultural artist extraordinaire Charlotte Xu Dewar, based on her recent travels. CATS made her acquaintance a few years ago, and she has added immensely to our cultural enrichment repertoire. A native of Beijing, she has traveled the world. She is an expert on the arts and culture of Asia and has a deep and profound understanding of its history. This evening is not to be missed, as she shares her love and insights of China and Japan, in the tranquility of her lovely and historic home in Nevada City.

The event is tonight, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. in Nevada City. Spaces are limited. Please email Jeannie Wood at info@catsweb.org. Address will be provided upon confirmation.

Donations will be accepted in support of CATS. Tea and cookies served afterwards.

Thoughts from Charlotte:

“In this presentation, I will show you some of the images I took during my recent journey to Tokyo, Kyoto, and Kyushu, the western island closest to China. I will share my love of the Japanese sensibility in the art of living. I will talk about the ancient connections between China and Japan since the 7th century and how Japanese have taken the old cultural heritage from China, preserved them, and made them their own.

For most Americans, we can’t tell much difference between the Chinese and the Japanese. For a Chinese and a Japanese, we seem as far apart as Heaven and Earth. Yet we are so closely related in the essence of our cultures and spirituality.”