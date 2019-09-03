An exploration of craft: ‘Quilted Dreamscapes’ featuring Nevada City native Taylor Wordell on display this month

Taylor Wordell is the featured artist in Nevada City Winery’s September exhibit, “Quilted Dreamscapes”.

Wordell’s work takes the viewer away from traditional rural quilting techniques and into a world of reinterpreted social relations, gendered spaces and identity through craft. Her goal is to highlight the vision of women as active producers of culture.

Wordell’s work is inspired by her deep love for the Arts and Craft movement as well as the textile masters from the Bauhaus school. Within this work, Taylor wishes to explore craft and its modern meaning today.

Nevada City native Taylor Wordell has been honing her skills in painting for the past several years. She is currently based in Berkeley, California. Creating paintings surrounding themes of craft, elements of home and kin; her work allows her to constantly explore new relationships and spaces through abstract-expressionist techniques, inviting the viewer to create their own meaning.

Join us at the opening reception Friday, Sept. 6 from 6 – 8 p.m., to meet the artist, view her works, and enjoy a glass of Nevada City wine. Light appetizers will be served.

The show will be open for viewing beginning Thursday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Sept. 30. The winery is open daily at noon with extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays.