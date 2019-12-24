An evening of blues at Wild Eye

Pinkie Rideau and Blioux Gumbo will bring the blues to The Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley on Friday, Dec. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Pinkie Rideau has been singing professionally since 1983. Her forte is blues but she delves into all subgneres. Influences include Etta James, Big Mama Thornton, Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday and Patsy Cline.

Ron Cook rejoins Pinkie after a few year hiatus from their 2008 trip to Memphis, Tennessee for the International Blues Competition to rekindle their magic in blues music for the album, “Bring Me Sugar.” A far cry from the acoustic sound of their album from 2007, “Memphis Bound!” Ron has been playing guitar and singing since.

Brad Evans has been playing piano professionally since 1975 and is currently nominated for California’s Music Hall of Fame. Aside from piano and synthesized keyboards, Brad is a Hammond B3 master player. From Big League umpire to big league blues piano player!

TJ Furtado joins on bass, and Zane Toberer rounds out the group on drums.