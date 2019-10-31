An evening of bluegrass gospel: 8th grader’s service project serves as benefit for Interfaith Food Ministry

When local bluegrass band Boston Ravine played a show at Wild Eye Pub back in May, Father Seth Kellerman of Emmanuel Episcopal Church and his wife, Tara, were in attendance. Having enjoyed the music, Father Seth offered Mei Lin Heirendt (fiddler, mandolinist and vocalist of Boston Ravine) and her father, Robert Heirendt (guitarist and vocalist of Boston Ravine) use of the Church for a future show. Being an 8th grader at Grass Valley Charter, Mei Lin was inspired to put on a gospel fundraiser and make it her 8th grade service project. She decided to organize and perform bluegrass gospel music with her band, in hopes to raise money for the Interfaith Food Ministry. This nonprofit organization feeds the hungry and helps reduce food insecurity in Nevada County. As we head toward the holiday season, it’s fitting to donate extra money to those in need of food during this time.

Mei Lin says, “I don’t think anything in the world is more fulfilling than using something you love to give back to the community.”

Boston Ravine will be joined by Karl Chelette on bass. The show, set in the beautiful historic Emmanuel Episcopal Church, will be followed by a reception next-door to the Church, in Buck Hall. One hundred percent of the profits from the show will go to the Interfaith Food Ministry.

ABOUT BOSTON RAVINE

“I don’t think anything in the world is more fulfilling than using something you love to give back to the community.”— Mei Lin

Boston Ravine Bluegrass Band was formed in 2018 in Grass Valley. The town, founded during the Gold Rush, was once known as Boston Ravine. Father-Daughter duo, Robert Heirendt (guitar, vocals) and Mei Lin Heirendt (fiddle, mandolin, vocals) have been playing music in their Boston Ravine neighborhood since Mei Lin was 4 years old. Mei Lin, now 14, has grown up attending the California Bluegrass Association’s Father’s Day Festival, participating in the Kids on Bluegrass Program and enjoying all-night jams at bluegrass campouts. Steeped in traditional bluegrass, the duo also brings their own interpretations of contemporary bluegrass, country, and gospel into their mix. Boston Ravine made their debut in May 2019 to a sold-out crowd at Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley. Sometimes playing as a duo, sometimes as a band with bassist Karl Chelette and other special guests, Boston Ravine has captivated audiences at several venues including California WorldFest. They are also a popular pick for private parties and weddings.