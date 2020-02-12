An alternative Valentine’s erotic extravaganza

For many folks, Valentine’s Day means buying roses for your loved one and then taking them out to a fancy dinner. The North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center celebrates a little differently each year with the Valentine Erotique performance. An annual classic, this erotic extravaganza returns on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m., with a brand-new array of poetry, stand-up comedy, sexy skits, brazen burlesque, a chocolate desserts competition, love raffle, and other sensuous entertainment.

This year’s live burlesque and boylesque performers include an arousing array of guys and gals who’s favorite thing to do is entertain. Deirdre Von Derriere, Jessica Joy Presents, Rebel Star, Salty Rivers, Mystie Rawtica, Lola HiJynx and Gizmo of the Naughty Bawdy Review, with special guests Guy Vigor, Chester Pumpernickel and Mantastic just can’t wait to bring their best brazen burlesque to the North Columbia Schoolhouse stage.

Returning favorites Bill Gaine, Christopher Harbour, Michelle Cox Margulies and Bo The Whiskey Yogi will be joining radio personality/musician Meri St. Mary in stimulating your senses with provocative poetry. Comedian Casey Burke will have you rolling on the floor with his outrageous and over the top stand-up comedy. And the one and only Gizmo will fearlessly guide you on this exotically entertaining evening of sexy shenanigans and amatory adventure.

Any attendee may enter the chocolate dessert contest. During intermission, the winners will be announced with prizes awarded for several categories, such as most decadent and creamiest and dreamiest. All desserts will then be made available for the audience to indulge.

At 6 p.m., the doors will open for viewing the Erotic Art Show. This show is an opportunity for local artists to display works that may not be shown in the standard venue. Much of the work will be for sale to public. Due to the adult content of this performance and art show, viewer discretion is advised.

Located just 20 miles from downtown Nevada City on the San Juan Ridge, at 17894 Tyler Foote Road, the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center draws visitors from all over the region. Popular annual events include Valentine Erotique, the Autumn Shindig, and the nationally renowned Sierra Storytelling Festival. A calendar of events can be found on the center’s website: northcolumbiaschoolhouse.org.