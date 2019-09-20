‘Alaska Revisited’ coming Tuesday to the Nevada Theatre

A one-woman, multi-media theatrical production, “Alaska Revisited” will be showing Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., and then a special fundraiser for 4 Elements (Fox Walkers) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2 to 4 p.m. at the Nevada Theater.

“Alaska Revisited” is an unparalleled true story of self-discovery 120 years in the making and spanning the last frontier.

The tale transcends generations while revealing an epic twist of fate and the legacy it left behind.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of her 1994 solo winter crossing, Reinette Senum returns with her inspiring one-woman show, “Alaska Revisited.” Humorous and animated in its telling, “Alaska Revisited” is the true story of a young woman whose search for answers about her family roots leads her into the Alaskan wilderness. Traveling over 1,500 miles alone and hauling a 160 lb sled this 27-year-old self-made pioneer finds joy and indescribable strength as she struggles with the unforgiving elements. Battling sub-freezing temperatures, exhaustion, and the vast loneliness of the Alaskan wilderness, Senum navigates her way down the frozen Yukon River with trials and triumphs hers alone. This one-woman show features photos, National Geographic footage, and colorful anecdotes from the expedition. A wonderful tale for all ages, Senum weaves a courageous, heartfelt tale about self-discovery and the power of the human spirit.

“The San Francisco Chronicle’s Nirmala Nataraj asserts the story harkens back to “the kind you read about in heroes’ journeys and classic Jack London stories about survival and peril in the wilderness … revealing a piece about self-discovery, courage and the kind of epic-scale adventure we rarely encounter.”