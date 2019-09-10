Afternoon of poetry and song

Story description Donna Hanelin, poet and writer, will be reading from her new book of poetry, “This Line We Follow,” at The Open Book. Donna teaches creative writing locally and in Oaxaca, Mexico where she lives part of the year. She’ll be joined by Greg Troll, singer-songwriter, from Portland, Oregon. His work is available on Amazon, Youtube, and Spotify. Book signing and refreshments after the performance. 671 Maltman Drive, Grass Valley.