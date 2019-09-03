For the first Saturday in September get ready to experience “Black & White Burners Ball” A Decompression Party.

This is a Burning Man Creative Black & White Event, in other words, please dress in any combination of black and white. All are welcome. No need to have been to Burning Man to come see a show and dance all night!

‘Decompression’

A decompression party is a local reunion for Burning Man participants to help ease themselves back into everyday society after the ‘big event.’

For those that just ventured to Black Rock City, the task of unpacking awaits you. It’s not only unpacking Playa covered gear and boxes, but your dusty experiences. The endeavor of processing your Burning Man experience and navigating the tides of your personal decompression can be hard work. For some, returning to daily routines and responsibilities may come easily; others may experience waves of emotions and reminiscence of life in Black Rock City. If you’re missing your dusty home, there will be a myriad of fellow Burners to connect to at this event just days after the burn. So please join us for a dusty romp in the Haven basement the Saturday after the Man burns.

What is ‘Romp Riot’?

Romp Riot combines captivating burlesque, DJ’s, dance, magic and interactive art in an intimate setting. Dubbed “Romp Riot!” Truth Or Dare Productions has teamed up with Haven Theater (formerly Haven Underground) to bring Nevada County’s dance and party scene a gorgeous place to let loose.

This month’s Burning Man event will be hosted by Trevor Wade, Nevada Counties home-grown comedian and performer, who just finished their U.S. Tour of all 50 states. Trevor will be doing stand-up at 10 p.m.

Late into the night Nick Fedoroff will make a special appearance and throw down some sight of hand magic.

Joining them will be Burlesque Performances by The Beautiful Jewels, Leon G. Ray, Roxie Rochambeau, Rebel Rose Revue, Chris Marcum, Cybil Unrest, Chryseph Honeybear, Vixi Vale, Danngerous, Illegally Blonde , Guy Vigor, Patty Le Melt, Mademoiselle Baguette and more.

Disk Jockey sets by DJ BackPalm and DJ Shytiegr (formerly DJ Coyote Crouch).

Haven Theater

Truth or Dare will be bringing the entertainment, music and some surprises to Haven for a dance night. Haven will provide signature cocktails, drink specials and their sound system. Truth or Dare will kick off the night with their signature burlesque show followed by DJ’s that will keep the party dancing and singing to tunes that complement the nights theme of “Black & White Burners Ball.”

Bring an old white shirt for friends and other guests to write / draw over you while you do the same to them with a fabric pen. There will be a limited supply of shirts for purchase if you choose to participate in this game.

Later in the night, the new “DJ Jukebox” begins, where in-house DJ’s will spin out to your requested songs as part of the high-energy interactive community dance party.

In addition to Truth or Dare dance entertainment, they will provide a variety of party perks such as ticket giveaways and a vast selection of mixed interactive experiences. Truth or Dare will be bringing this type of entertainment every other month with a new theme.