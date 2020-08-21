Achilles Wheel celebrates live album release at The Center for the Arts

Achilles Wheel is celebrating the release of a new album with a special show that will be broadcast live from The Center for the Arts on Friday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. pacific time. To enjoy the free public livestream visit thecenterforthearts.org to RSVP.

Achilles Wheel is a California band that blurs the lines between genres with a mix of high energy dance beats and lyrical ballads. Last year they captured multitrack recordings while performing at venues across Nevada County including Chief Crazy Horse Saloon & Grill, The Nevada Theatre, and The Miners Foundry Cultural Center, as well as a show in Fairfax at 19 Broadway. The new live record is a culmination of these recordings. While no one could have predicted the summer of 2020 and its effect on live music we feel this record will bring back a small feeling of what the live music experience holds.

“For fairly obvious reasons, I hear from a lot of so-called jam bands. Non have impressed me the way Achilles Wheel did. They certainly can jam- Paul’s rhythm guitar is first rate and Jonny’s lead can make a stone dance. But what so many jam bands lack AW has in spades, namely, truly excellent song – writing, primarily from Paul but from other members, too. Lyrics and melodies both – these are songs you remember – and will,” write Dennis McNally, Grateful Dead publicist and author.

The Center is committed to creating accessible and inclusive music experiences as they work through the phases of reopening after COVID-19 restrictions closed the doors on their newly renovated theater. The series is called From The Center, and features California artists and local favorites.

This is a free event. The livestream will be available online at thecenterforthearts.org. A digital “Tip Jar” is available for donations to support both the artists and The Center. For more information and to RSVP, please visit thecenterforthearts.org.