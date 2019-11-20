Aaron Ross with Farrow and the Peach Leaves take the stage at the Miners Foundry Friday night

Nevada County native and prolific songwriter Aaron Ross will perform with Farrow and the Peach Leaves at the Miners Foundry tomorrow evening. Miners Foundry marketing director Jesse Locks said, “The thing about Aaron Ross is no matter what musician between the ages of 25-45 (you ask), they will always reference him as an influence or consider him the best musician to come from Nevada County. His songwriting is exceptional.”

While locals may be getting their influence from Ross, Ross credits some of the great poets of the sixties as those that influenced him. He said, “What got me into singing acoustic music was Bob Dylan, for sure, Neil Young, Leonard Cohen – all those greats in that era. But I love all kinds of music: Motown, rock and roll, jazz, kind of everything across the board.” Ross continued. “Pretty much anything that has soul to me, a spirit behind it. Whatever the genre doesn’t matter to me as long it has that heart and spirit behind it.”

Ross described his own music style. “The folk genre is what I have considered myself for awhile now because I play acoustic, singer-songwriter type stuff. But I like a lot of different music and I hope that comes across.”

Ross has been playing music for most of his life. He said, “I have always loved music, and have gained inspiration from it since I was a kid. It’s a rewarding, creative outlet.”

Ross has recorded a dozen albums and has penned hundreds of songs. He has toured both coasts of the US and has performed internationally and is well known in the region, but these days, his day to day living is centered in Nevada County.

While Ross toured a bit in the past, he spends the bulk of his time now working locally and caring for his family, but that does not mean he has stopped creating music. “It’s not my career, but I wish it was. It’s hard to make money at music in this day and age.”

Ross continues to create new music and is working on a new album. He added he “has been itching to get back “out there” because it is so fun to tour. “It’s a good way to travel because you meet people in every town you go to. I enjoyed it, for the most part.”

Luckily for music lovers of all types, he will be performing his original music this Friday with a band — a rare occurrence — Farrow and the Peach Leaves will open for Ross and then back him up. Ross said they will also welcome some surprise guests.

He said, when Locks approached him about performing, he didn’t have time to assemble a band on his own so asked Farrow and the Peach Leaves to open for him and then back him while he headlines. He said the arrangements of his music with a live band will be fun and unique. “I really haven’t ever played a lot of these songs with a band. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Farrow and the Peach Leaves

Also natives to Nevada County, the members of Farrow and the Peach Leaves find their muse in the lives of the people living in the Sierra Foothills. Farrow and the Peach Leaves carry a sound that falls along country, rock and roll and everything in between. Ross said, “They have that nostalgic awesome, feel good, vibe. They are always great to see live.”

Some special guests are also expected to add to the night of fun planned for this show.

Ross encourages people to come out and have a fun time at the Miners Foundry. He said, “I have a hard time talking about myself, but I would say definitely come out because Farrow and the Peach Leaves are a really great band, and fun to see live.” He continued, “It will be like shows in the 60s or 70s with a theme and a lot of people playing and singing together, I think it is going to be a good night all around.”

Ross said he does not play as much as he used to but when he does it is always gratifying, when fans let him know his songs have made an impact. He said understanding people are interested and connecting to what he does helps him to continue working at his craft. “It’s a good reward and inspires me to keep going.”

Be among the first to witness this first time the music of Aaron Ross accompanied by Farrow and the Peach Leaves and special guests. More information can be found at minersfoundry.org.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.