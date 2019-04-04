A trip around the world with Beaucoup Chapeaux

Beaucoup Chapeaux brings their worldly sound to Nevada City Cafe every First Friday.

Submitted Photo

KNOW & GO WHAT: Beaucoup Chapeaux Springs into April WHERE: Nevada City Classic Cafe, 216 Broad Street, Nevada City WHEN: Friday, April 5, 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. INFO: Reservations/more information at 530- 265-9440 or www.ncclassiccafe.com

An evening with Beaucoup Chapeaux is like a grand tour of Europe and the Americas. Fortunately, passports aren’t required, airports and planes are not involved.

The journey is simple enough. Walk through the door of the Nevada City Classic Café on any first Friday of the month. An excellent menu featuring locally sourced organic ingredients awaits you. To delight your palette, each month features a different culinary theme.

The music matches the menu. Beaucoup Chapeaux members Maggie McKaig, Luke Wilson, Murray Campbell and Randy McKean have one goal in mind: to lift your spirits. They do that with an astonishing array of beautiful, inspiring, and exciting music; some original, very new and contemporary, some ancient, traditional. Real roots music, re-imagined for the 21st century, performed on a fascinating collection of instruments, sung in fabulous four-part harmonies.

The musical itinerary includes exotic stopovers in countries varied as France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Macedonia, Romania, Russia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia, Albania, Canada, America, Mexico — maybe not all in one night. But maybe so.

That’s what makes the tour so grand.