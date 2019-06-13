A summer tradition: Nevada City Film Festival’s Movies Under The Pines returns

Pioneer Park's bandshell is the setting for Nevada City Film Festival's annual Movies Under The Pines series, welcoming kids and parents alike to a unique outdoor cinema experience.

Photo by Kial James

WHAT: Nevada City Film Festival’s Movies Under The Pines series SCHEDULE: June 15 - Raiders of the Lost Ark, July 27 - What About Bob?, August 30 - The Best of the Fest TIME: Gates open at 7 p.m., film starts at sunset TICKETS: $7/General Admission, $5/Children 12 & Under, $20/Family of 4. Online at www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com, or at the gate.

For summer 2019, the Nevada City Film Festival presents Movies Under the Pines, an outdoor cinema experience for the entire family, Saturdays, June 15, July 27 and Friday, Aug. 30 at the Pioneer Park Bandshell in Nevada City.

The film festival carefully selects films that both kids and parents will enjoy. This year’s films include:

June 15 — “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981) features bravura set pieces, sly humor, and white-knuckle action, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is one of the most consummately entertaining adventure pictures of all time. A joint project of Hollywood prodigies George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, with a script co-written by Lawrence Kasdan and Philip Kaufman, among others, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is not so much a movie as a 115-minute thrill ride. Starring Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones.

July 27 — “What About Bob?” (1991). In this classic ‘90s comedy directed by Frank Oz, a doctor-patient relationship is pushed way beyond the office. Bill Murray plays Bob Wiley, a neurotic New Yorker struggling with a whirlwind of paralyzing phobias. When an exasperated colleague pawns the handful off on Dr. Leo Marvin (Richard Dreyfuss), the psychologist has no idea his last appointment will follow him north to New Hampshire on a month’s vacation. Bob takes to Dr. Marvin’s latest book like no therapy before it, so the well-meaning pest tracks Marvin down at his lakeside summer home to further discuss his problems. But Marvin, preparing for an interview on Good Morning America and a few weeks of R and R, views Bob’s stalking as highly inappropriate, and demands he return to New York. But Bob can’t take even the strongest hint, and sets up camp with a neighbor to indulge in his own “vacation” — from his problems.

August 30 – “Best of the Fest” of the 19th Annual Nevada City Film Festival

Nevada City Film Festival wraps this year’s festivities with an outdoor “Best of the Fest” screening of this year’s award winners.

“Movies Under the Pines is one of those endearing and sweet community events that warm your heart. We wanted this year’s films to reflect that feeling,” says Jesse Locks, festival director. “It is so popular, we have people travel from all over to experience this movie magic in a beautiful outdoor setting,”

The film festival brings in state of the art projection and sound to create an outdoor movie theatre on the grass at the bandshell. Before each screening, Nevada City Film Festival curates a special pre-show that includes screenings of local filmmakers’ works, movie trivia with fun festival prizes, and other events specific to each screening.

Beer, wine, popcorn, soft drinks and ice cream available for purchase. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks allowed. Outside alcoholic beverages prohibited. Blankets and low back chairs are suggested.

Gates open at 7 p.m. for picnicking. Films begin at sunset, which depending on the time of year can be between 8 and 8:30 p.m.