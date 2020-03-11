A St. Patrick’s day burlesque show

Leon G. Ray has scoured the county (and far beyond) to put together a burlesque/variety show for your St. Patrick’s day pleasure. Partnering up with The Brick, Nevada City’s newly refinished live entertainment venue and bar, Leon has hand-picked some heavy-hitters in the local burlesque scene, along with some mischievous magic-makers, beautiful belly dancers, and a couple other surprises. Stay after the show to dance with DJ Backpalm.

Three tiers of tickets are available: General Admission will be $10 and grant you standing room anywhere available in the venue. $15 will get you a seat in the stage area. $20 will get you front row and a table (very limited availability).

Performance is Tuesday, March 17, door opens at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8. The Brick is located at 235 Commercial Street, Nevada City.