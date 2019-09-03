A sentimental journey: Tamara Fouyer to perform favorites from the 1930s to today

Tamara Fouyer, longtime Nevada County resident and premier chanteuse of the Foothills, returns to Off Broadstreet this Summer by popular demand. Join her for an intimate evening showcasing her haunting, soulful voice, as she takes you on a journey through song favorites from the 1930s to today. Sentimental Journey promises to be more than a collection of tunes, as Fouyer pairs each selection with personal reflections on nostalgia, love and the ephemeral quality of joy.

Songs include the title song “Sentimental Journey,” “Fever,” “Whatever Lola Wants,” and “Smile,” along with a second set with songs like “Harvest Moon,” “Bang Bang” and some songs by lesser known current artists.

Providing keyboard accompaniment for the evening is talented local jazz pianist Alan Feeney. If you love the music of “The Greatest Generation,” you won’t want to miss this very special evening with Tamara Fouyer. Seating is limited, call early for reservations.

Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for all performances.