A resurgence of renaissance comes to Grass Valley

Spend an afternoon immersed in the sounds of old world Venice without leaving Grass Valley. On Sunday, Nov. 17, InConcert Sierra will present the Venice Music Project as part of its Third Sunday Season. This appearance marks their second performance on the ensemble’s first ever U.S. tour.

Recommended by the New York Times as a top pick in the article “36 Hours in Venice,” the Venice Music Project transports audiences back in time to an era when the Italian city was a musical center of international prestige.

The ensemble’s soprano, Liesl Odenweller, said she co-founded the project “to help rediscover forgotten masterpieces and preserve the great tradition of Venice’s musical heritage.”

The performers use period instruments, demonstrating the sound audiences heard centuries ago. The instruments will include violins, viola, cello, harpsichord, lute, and soprano voice.

“Specializing in concerts with historic instruments in the exact style of Vivaldi’s time, we quickly discovered, in the course of our ‘musical archaeology,’ how many amazing manuscripts of music were forgotten in archives and libraries when the world went mad for Mozart! We made it our mission to transcribe and perform these works, some for the first time in 200-300 years,” said Odenweller.

After InConcert Sierra Artistic Director Ken Hardin experienced a performance by Odenweller, he was curious to learn more about the Venice Music Project.

“I have heard Liesl sing and I did my research on this remarkable group of musicians. The concert will match the intrigue of Italian culture and music history with incredible musicianship and dynamic works. It’s fun to present an unusual high-caliber offering that one may not hear unless travelling abroad. The opportunity to hear highly talented international musicians performing rarely heard, gorgeous Baroque music in our rural community is even more uncommon.”

The performance begins at 2 p.m. Nov. 17, with a pre-concert forum at 1:15 p.m. The forum provides insights into the music and artists along with a question and answer period.

Tickets are $38 for general admission and are available by phone at 530-273-3990, online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org (ticketing fees may apply), in person at BriarPatch Co-op and also at the door on the day of the performance. There are a limited number of free youth passes for those 5-17, available with the purchase of a general admission ticket. Please call 530-273-3990 to arrange in advance.

The concert is at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley. For more information, please call 530-273-3990 or visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org