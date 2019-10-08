A one man storytelling Odyssey: Shawn Odyssey, The Poetry Crashers to provide an evening of entertainment at the Wild Eye Pub

Edgar and Agatha Award nominee Shawn Odyssey returns Oct. 12 to the Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley with his smash hit “Once In A Lifetime,” a live storytelling performance featuring the songs of Frank Sinatra. When Shawn fell in love with his best friend’s girlfriend, he never knew things would get so complicated.

The show begins with a single question —“What is this love thing?”— and then quickly builds momentum after his marriage of ten years ends in divorce, and he begins to fall for Juliet (his friend Romeo’s girlfriend) as the two of them travel alone in a car across the American southwest on their way to meet Romeo, in Tulsa. This awkward and increasingly complicated situation quickly snowballs, turning Odyssey’s internal experience into a hilarious battle between head and heart — pitting reason and prudence against unbridled desire — and proving that despite the most rational of outlooks … in the end, the heart wants what it wants, consequences be damned.

Equal parts comedy and heartbreak, Odyssey’s transcendental road trip down the highway of a doomed love affair will leave audiences laughing and shaking their heads at the outlandish and questionable choices love throws our way.

Shawn Odyssey is the internationally acclaimed author of the Oona Crate Mystery series.

Special guests The Poetry Crashers kick off the show with a one-of-a-kind exploration of the joys and complications of romance and the inner workings of the human experience.

The show is Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., doors and dinner seating start at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. This event sold out last year, and reservations are highly recommended for dinner and the show.

Contact The Wild Eye Pub for information. 530-446-6668. Advanced tickets available at wildeyepub.com 535 Mill Street, Grass Valley.