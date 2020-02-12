A night of romance at Off Broadstreet in Nevada City

Join Off Broadstreet favorite Kris Stepanian and newcomer Johnny Dee for an evening of Romantic Love Songs as originally performed by Patsy Cline and Frank Sinatra, as well as a few bonus songs from other iconic performers from the “Era of Romance.”

The 90 minute tribute concert will consist of more than two dozen beloved songs from the 1940s through 60s. Songs like “You Belong to Me,” “Where or When,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” Stupid Cupid” and a host of others.

Kris Stepanian is well-known to local audiences for her numerous appearances in Off Broadstreet productions, including starring roles in the upcoming “Songbird” (March through April 2020), “At The Canteen,” “Forever Meadow Green” and her portrayal of the country music legend in our 2009 production of “Always…Patsy Cline.”

Coming from a very musical family, Kris has always had a deep passion for music and singing. She is a recipient of numerous awards, including an Elly Award, Gold Country Idol, and Miss Nevada County. Some of her signature songs include “My Funny Valentine,” “Lovesick Blues” and “Sweet Dreams.”

Johnny Dee began his professional career performing for small venues in North Carolina, crooning his way into the hearts of his audiences singing classic songs of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Billie Holiday. Since then, he has performed from coast-to-coast and everywhere in between. He has recorded several albums with Progressive Edge Records while he continues to perform in Reno Nevada and Northern California. Johnny Dee has performed in Las Vegas for small venues continuing to hone his craft in hopes of one day playing Las Vegas on a regular basis. Some of his signature songs include “Blue Moon,” “That’s Life” and “The Lady is a Tramp.”

Pre-show entertainment will be provided by Chris Crockett one hour before show time. For reservations, call 530-265-8686.