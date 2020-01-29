A new year, a new chance to sing with Sierra Master Chorale

The Sierra Master Chorale, an auditioned community choir under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Alison Skinner, will audition new voices in early February. They will audition for all sections, with a particular interest in soprano, baritone and tenor.

Auditions will take place on Feb. 4. Interested singers should complete the form online, available at http://www.inconcertsierra.org, in the section titled Sierra Master Chorale.

The Grass Valley-based choir performs two concerts in May and two concerts in December, always with the InConcert Sierra Orchestra. Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings for 13 weeks prior to the concerts, with a few mandatory rehearsal dates.

Interested singers should have some choral experience or prior vocal training. There are openings in all voice parts.

If you are interested, please visit the website at http://www.inconcertsierra.org and fill out the form under “Sing With Us.” If you have any questions, contact membership director Kathy Chastain by email at membership@sierramasterchorale.org, or call 530-273-3990.

“The Sierra Master Chorale is a welcoming, warm, hard working group of singers committed to a truly wonderful performance,” said Skinner. “We work hard, have fun and create beautiful music together. What could be better?”

The Sierra Master Chorale is a part of the local classical music presenting organization, InConcert Sierra. For more information, please visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org or call 530-273-3990.